NEW BETHLEHEM – “...and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in cloths and placed him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them,” (Luke 2:7).
These words from the Christmas story come to life every year as residents from the New Bethlehem area help the town live up to its Biblical namesake by recreating a living Nativity.
A Live Nativity has been a part of the town’s Christmas celebration since the late 1980s when the practice was first introduced as part of the Christmas Village celebration.
“Loraine Jones wanted to do something to bring people into town,” New Bethlehem resident Katy Burns said of how the Christmas Village originated. Burns, who chaired the live Nativity at the time, explained that the reenactment was one of many featured events held at the Christmas Village. “We were named organization of the year once. We were a great team.”
The Nativity debuted in the parklet by the bridge so it could be seen by traffic entering New Bethlehem. Over the years, it moved to different locations around town — including in front of Broadwood Towers, the parking lot of the Presbyterian Church, the vacant lot beside what is now Evermoore’s Restaurant and eventually its current location at Springside Baptist Church just outside of South Bethlehem.
In its early years, the live Nativity was organized by the Redbank Valley Ministerium with different church groups being responsible for each night of the presentation. Some years would have an added feature of live animals, and also included everything from the reading of the Christmas story to live music.
“Pastor Broughman [a former Springside Baptist minister] and Ben and Mary Lou Shindledecker were instrumental in the start of the live Nativity,” said Rick Evans, from the Springside Baptist Church.
In fact, both Evans and Burns recalled one year in particular when Broughman met with a reporter from a Pittsburgh newspaper who had heard of the event and made the trip north to cover it.
“We made it on the front page,” Burns remembered. “That was one year that sticks out most in my mind.”
Another memorable aspect of the event over the years has been the trials and tribulations of costuming. The original costumes were used until they were destroyed by the Flood of 1996. Wanting to see the live Nativity continue, a new set of costumes was created by Helen Toy and Sylvia Reed. Those costumes were eventually lost in a house fire, and Toy took on the task of recreating a third set.
“Those are the costumes we use to this day,” Evans noted.
As the years progressed, it became more and more difficult for different area churches to staff the live Nativity. Finally, in the early 2000s, the Springside Baptist congregation stepped in as the permanent participants.
“We felt that it was something we had to continue,” Evans said, adding that the living Nativity has featured cast members of all ages throughout the years. “It’s for the community to see there is more to Christmas than just gifts.”
According to Evans, the living Nativity has become a tradition within the church with many people volunteering to portray the same roles year after year. In fact, he said, in many cases the Nativity has become a family affair for several church members who have been involved for years and now share the experience with their children and grandchildren.
“It’s become a family tradition,” said Craig Hibell, who has been taking part in the live Nativity for several years. Portraying the role of Joseph next to his wife, Alisha, as Mary during last Friday’s event, Hibell added that this year is extra special because it is the first year the couple’s daughter has been part of the audience. “She may only be a few months old, but we’ll always have these memories to look back on.”
Alisha Hibell agreed, noting how special it is to be a part of something that depicts the true meaning of Christmas.
“It’s great to have the opportunity to be a part of something like this,” she said.
Evans said that his favorite part of the living Nativity is seeing the reactions of area children who visit the manger scene.
“I think it helps kids become more interested in the true meaning of Christmas,” he said, adding that visiting the scene is a great way for parents to talk to children about the Christmas Story.
He continued that organizing and portraying the Nativity is a “whole church effort,” and is something the congregation looks forward to every year.
“It’s a great way for our church to show that we’re still engrained in the community,” he said, noting that the live Nativity draws approximately 100 community members and passersby each year. “It holds a special place in all our hearts.”
