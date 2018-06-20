NEW BETHLEHEM – Imagine being able to take a virtual tour of something as far away as Machu Picchu, Antarctica or the International Space Station, or as close as Gumtown Park, the Climax Tunnel or Pottery Field.
This will all soon be possible as a group of local students join with other groups nationally and internationally to bring tours of such local sites to the World Wide Web, courtesy of a Google Expeditions Beta project called “Love Where you Live.”
Kicking off their summer break earlier this month, a group of nine students in grades four through 10 in the Redbank Valley School District, along with teachers Mike Fricko and Debra Dinger, spent three days with a 360-degree camera capturing still photos of local landmarks to be featured in a virtual reality tour of the New Bethlehem area that will eventually be available for Google Expeditions users around the world.
“It’s a cool opportunity for the kids to highlight some landmarks in town,” Fricko said earlier this month, noting that he was grateful for the number of students who showed interest in the project even after school let out. “We had such a limited time to film, and I was worried that we wouldn’t be able to get students to come out but they did. That speaks wonders.”
The local students became involved with the “Love Where You Live” project with the help of Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6 education programs specialist Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, who submitted an application to Google in March after hearing about the Expeditions beta project on Twitter.
“I thought it would be great to bring something like this to our region,” Boyles said, noting that after receiving word within a week that the local Intermediate Unit had been selected to take part in the project, the opportunity to participate was offered to all school districts in the IU6 coverage area. Eight schools, including Clarion-Limestone, Redbank Valley, Clarion, DuBois Area, Valley Grove and Cranberry as well as Clarion University and Penn State Extension, expressed interest in participating. “I jump at any opportunity I see that will benefit all of our students because I want them to have the same opportunities and support that larger city schools have.”
As part of the Google Expeditions beta project, according to Boyles, participating students are tasked with creating virtual reality experiences by highlighting businesses and points of interest within their communities that will be shared with other participating schools around the world. Google provides each school with a 360-degree camera and phone to capture their images, a tripod and exclusive access to a virtual reality tour website builder tool — which is expected to be released publicly in the fall.
In addition to the 360-degree images, Fricko added, many of the scenes in the tour will include extra historical photos and information about the area that users can scroll through to learn even more about the area they are visiting.
The concept behind Google’s “Love Where You Live” theme, Boyles said, is to strengthen the bridge between the school and its community by giving students the opportunity to showcase what they love about their town.
“It’s an exciting combination of technology, education, career awareness and community outreach,” Boyles continued of the Google project. “I can’t wait to see what everyone creates.”
After brainstorming a list of possible landmarks prior to the start of filming on Monday, June 4, the group of Redbank Valley students — which included Gage Duncan, Liliane Barnett, Nolan Barnett, Tate Fricko, Kieran Fricko, McKayla McGuire, Matthew Green, Quinn Fricko and Zane Coil — chose to feature New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park, Hawthorn’s Pottery Fields and landmarks along the Redbank Valley Trail — such as the Climax Tunnel, Red Bank Creek, the coke ovens and lumber mill — in their local tour.
The students filmed their scenes June 4-6 and have until the end of this month to complete their virtual tour, equipped with the historical information and photos provided with the help of Dennis and Cindy Morgan and the Redbank Valley Historical Society, on the Google website.
“We were excited to get our hands on a camera and to have the kids be able to showcase their community the way they wanted to,” Dinger said.
And while Fricko admitted that neither the Redbank students nor teachers really had a clear picture of what the Google Expeditions project entailed prior to the start, he said the students’ willingness to jump right in made all the difference.
“We asked something of them, and without knowing the end result, they participated and were fully engaged in the project,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.