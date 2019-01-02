NEW BETHLEHEM – Few companies have the opportunity to call themselves official partners of Google, but one local tech firm has announced its official partnership with Google as well as a $10,000-plus investment in their clients and local community.
“My team and I are incredibly blessed and look forward to investing these resources in our clients and community,” said Gordon Barrows, President & CEO of TechReady Professionals, Inc.
While in business for nearly a decade, TechReady Professionals of New Bethlehem began as a vision in a young high school student’s mind.
“It was about ninth grade when I had decided computer repair is what I wanted to do when I grew up,” Barrows said.
Shortly after graduating high school, Barrows’ vision started to become a reality.
While in high school, Barrows worked at Tom’s Riverside, where he served as a customer service clerk, bagging groceries and stocking shelves for nearly eight years throughout high school and most of college.
“My grocery store job established my desire to serve the local community, and I realized years later, it had also built my customer base and reputation,” he said.
After completing a bachelor’s of science degree in Computer Information Systems, Barrows entered the Masters of Business program at Clarion University to support his entrepreneurial endeavors.
While in the midst of completing his master’s degree, the historic New Bethlehem Tile Plant office building was listed for sale. Taking a leap of faith, Barrows said he purchased the three-story commercial office building and established the foundation of what would eventually become TechReady Professionals.
Upon graduation from Clarion University’s AACSB internationally accredited Master of Business program, Barrows realized computer repair wasn’t the only thing his clients needed, so he began to find other like-minded “techies” willing to work together as a team. Their team of technology professionals quickly grew to become a leading force of industry entrepreneurs providing responsive, innovative and customer-focused technology services.
“I was humbled and blessed to find several incredibly talented individuals who shared a similar vision; and together, we built an empire,” said Barrows.
Today, TechReady employs 10 families and individuals, local and abroad, who collaboratively offer everything from computer sales, service and support, to website/graphic design, phone/tablet repair, photography/videography, marketing/advertising and most recently, drones, 360 media and virtual reality products and services.
Over the past decade, Barrows shared that his firm has established relationships with industry leaders such as Microsoft, HP, Dell, Apple, Samsung, Facebook and a handful of other tech firms.
“Our most recent partnership with Google will have the greatest impact on our website clients who will receive the fastest and most secure technology on the market,” Barrows said.
TechReady’s team manages more than 100 websites for local businesses and community organizations throughout the tri-county region and Western Pennsylvania, all of whom will see new benefits in the first quarter of 2019.
“Some of our clients are already seeing these tremendous benefits as our team is working feverishly to migrate everyone to the latest platform,” Barrows said.
Barrows said he and his team take their company’s social responsibility very seriously and support the local community. Serving on 12 different boards and committees, Barrows practices what he preaches, while encouraging his team members to get involved, volunteer and give back to the New Bethlehem area and Redbank Valley community.
“One of our most important partnerships has been with the local community,” he said.
One of TechReady’s contributions to the local community has been hyper-local community website RedbankValley.org, a tourism-based website with a mission to enhance the quality of life in the Redbank Valley community by centralizing resources to foster economic growth and prosperity.
Barrows said RedbankValley.org has established itself as a “community arm” of TechReady Professionals, donating several thousand dollars in printed brochures and paper marketing materials to various local community organizations over the past few years.
“Our partnership with Google will further enhance our company’s ability to support the New Bethlehem area and Redbank Valley community,” Barrows said.
When asked where he sees TechReady going in the next decade, Barrows said: “Our team continues to evolve; expanding services, partnering with talent, researching industry trends, and staying committed to providing results-driven solutions for all our client’s technology needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.