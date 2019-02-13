DELEVAN, N.Y. – Two jam-packed days of fun and worship await the more than 100 local teenagers and adult leaders who will once again travel to Snow Camp at Circle C Ranch the weekend of Feb. 22.
Located in Delevan, N.Y., the Snow Camp at Circle C Ranch offers a wide variety of outdoor and indoor activities as well as opportunities for teen-oriented Bible study and worship.
“We go back year after year because it’s exciting and well run, and because of the growth and life change we see in the kids that go every single year,” said Pastor Doug Henry of Leatherwood Church, who has organized trips to the camp for more than a decade.
Circle C Ranch, a 315-acre facility located 50 miles south of Buffalo, opened in 1968 as the result of developer and current operator Wes Aarum’s life-long dream of building a Christian youth camp resembling a western town from the 1800s. Along with a sheriff’s office complete with two cells, a country store, and hitching rails, Circle C has a dining hall, a chapel, and cabins to hold more than 200 campers and chaperones. Since the buildings are winterized, the facility is able to operate year-round and has been occupied by thousands of youths over the years.
Henry said on Tuesday that he was first introduced to Circle C Ranch approximately 15 years ago when he met one of the camp operators at a youth conference while serving a previous church.
“We’re always looking for stuff to do in the winter,” Henry said of why he decided to take his first group of youth members to Snow Camp. “I’ve taken a group every year since.”
Over the years, interest in the weekend trip increased significantly, with more local teens attending every year.
“Our attendance has grown quite a bit,” Henry said, noting that while only six or seven youth members attended the first trip, he’s taken as many as 154 teenagers in more recent years. As the program grew, Henry said that he enlisted the help of youth groups from other area churches — including Oakland Church of God, First Church of God, Distant Baptist, Grace Baptist and even the Redbank Valley High School Bible Club — to help it flourish even more. “I think we’ve doubled almost every year.”
According to Henry, anyone age 12 through a senior in high school is welcome to attend the annual snow camp trip, which typically takes place the last weekend in February. Although the minimum cost for one teen to attend is $75, he said that scholarships are available to help offset the expense.
“Thanks to donations from several generous people, we’ve never had to turn anyone away for monetary reasons,” Henry said.
Whether it’s their first time visiting the camp or they are repeat attendees, Henry said, no one is ever disappointed by the experiences Circle C Ranch has to offer.
“It’s non-stop the whole weekend,” he said, explaining that the camp’s staff organizes “crazy games” and other activities — such as snow tubing, indoor rock climbing, laser tag, life-size Mario Cart racing, donut relays, smores and much more — from arrival Friday evening until departure on Sunday afternoon. “They plan all kinds of stuff.”
While the fun activities are always a hit, Henry said that the highlight of Snow Camp for many of the local teenagers is the opportunity for worship provided by the four church services led by camp volunteers throughout the weekend.
“The staff does a great job at catering to the kids and their age,” Henry said, adding that the services seem to really impact the youth members who attend. “They always seem to get a lot out of those services.”
Although the camp provides food, lodging and programming for the weekend, Henry said each youth group is responsible for sending counselors with their members.
“We have to have one counselor for every six or seven kids,” Henry said. He added that the local group also provides transportation to and from the camp courtesy of Barrett Busing. “The drivers have donated their time to us for several years.”
All in all, Henry said he hopes each youth member that attends Snow Camp leaves realizing how much God loves them, and that there is a support system through the local churches and their leaders that they can learn from and lean on.
“We also want them to develop positive friendships and give them the boldness to become more like Jesus in their words, thoughts and actions,” he said.
Henry said that between 150 and 165 reservations have been placed for this year’s Snow Camp trip to be held Feb. 22-24, and as of Tuesday morning 30 spots were still open for any interested teenager.
“We would love to see these spots filled,” he said.
Anyone interested in attending Snow Camp Feb. 22-24 should contact Henry at (814) 221-0822, or on the Snow Camp 2019 Facebook page.
