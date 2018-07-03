CLARION – Nearly a year’s worth of effort paid off for Clarion County Treasurer Tom McConnell last week as an original piece of legislation was introduced to the Pennsylvania State Senate.
Introduced by Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) last week, Senate Bill 1212 proposes changes to existing legislation that outlines the qualifications for disabled veterans and active duty personnel to obtain state Fish and Boat and Game licenses at a reduced cost.
“Many veterans and active duty personnel take advantage of the wonderful landscapes we have in this state to hunt, fish and trap,” McConnell wrote in a letter to state officials detailing the current law and proposing updates that would be inclusive to more military members.
“There are several ways that these men and women are able to get discounts when buying their licenses, but unfortunately, there are a great many who do not qualify for these benefits,” he continued. “We believe that these specifications should be more inclusive so that more of our military personnel can qualify for these benefits.”
According to information recently released by the treasurer’s office, McConnell’s newly proposed legislation would:
• Create a senior lifetime fishing license for veterans who are 60 to 99 percent disabled at a cost of $15.
• Create both senior lifetime hunting and furtaker licenses for veterans who are 60-99 percent disabled at a cost of $15 each.
• Create a senior lifetime combo hunting license for veterans who are 60-99 percent disabled at a cost of $50.
• Give non-Pennsylvania residents who are actively serving in the military (excluding the Reserves and National Guard) and stationed in the state the same privileges as active duty residents if they meet the criteria listed in the legislation.
• Change the requirement that veterans will not be required to take a hunter’s safety course if they were active in the military within the last five years.
McConnell said last Thursday that he was inspired to create a new bill after his office had to charge a non-resident, active duty serviceman full price for a hunting and fishing license because he didn’t meet the specifications outlined in the current law.
“It really bugged me that we had to do that,” McConnell said, noting that other states offer reduced licensing benefits to veterans and active duty military members that go beyond what Pennsylvania provides. “I feel like we need to do as much as we can for people who are serving or have served in the military.”
Implementing his own ideas along with the ideas of other county treasurers and Clarion County director of Veterans Affairs Judy Zerbe, McConnell drafted an initial list of changes to be considered for the new bill in August 2017. It was then passed to state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) who presented it to the state Game and Fisheries Committee.
Unfortunately, McConnell said, the proposed bill stalled at the committee level where it sat until he decided to revive his efforts at the end of last year. He fine-tuned the bill and sent it this time to Hutchinson’s office in January.
With the continued support the local state representatives, Bill 1212 was introduced on the Senate floor by Hutchinson, Sen. John Rafferty, Sen. Guy Reschenthaler, Sen. Randy Vulakovich and Sen. John Yudichak and referred to the Game and Fisheries committee on June 22.
“Since it helps veterans and already has four co-sponsors, with one of them (Yudichak) serving on the Game and Fisheries committee, I’m hoping the bill will get through the committee without too much of an issue,” McConnell said, adding that the bill has already received bi-partisan support.
He explained that once the bill is approved by the committee, it will then be presented for a vote on the Senate floor. If passed, the legislation will then move on to the House of Representatives for approval, before being placed on the governor’s desk for final implementation.
“My original goal was to introduce the bill to the Senate by the end of the year, so I’m very pleased with how fast it went,” McConnell said, crediting the support and knowledge of Zerbe, Oberlander and Hutchinson for the success of the proposed legislation.
“Scott and Donna were very interested in helping their constituents and saw it [the bill] as a good thing,” he continued. “This would have never happened without their help.”
