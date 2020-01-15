SHANKSVILLE – “We had all walked the same passageways, climbed the same ladders, slept or worked in the same spaces. Not all of us did this during the same timeframe though. Some were 10 years ahead of me, while others were 10 years behind. I call them my shipmates. I call them all friends.”
These words written by Tim Kane of Minnesota express the sentiment of a group of Navy buddies. Terry George of Porter Township is part of that group, and he too says that — over the years — the members have become more like family than friends.
This past fall, George and five fellow shipmates of the USS Jouett DLG-29, along with their spouses — including Nancy Rutler, Drucilla Semenkow, Gail Jordan, Jim Jordan, Marsha George, Ken Rutler, Wayne Semenkow, Rodney Beard, Penny Smith and Rick Smith — traveled to Shanksville to pay tribute to the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives aboard Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001.
“It was an emotional experience,” George said of the time he and his shipmates spent honoring those who gave their lives that day. “As we toured the memorial with our spouses, there was a sense of humbleness while learning more about the 40 heroes who died that day.”
George’s military service began in October 1965 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. A year later, he was stationed in Bremerton, Wash. as part of the crew aboard a brand new Navy ship, the USS Jouett DLG-29, where he served as a sonar technician until his discharge in October 1968.
“I really enjoyed the fellowships and friendships that I made on that ship,” George said. “I still have many of those friendships to this day.”
So it’s no surprise that when George learned of an impending reunion of the Jouett crew in 2000, he and his wife, Marsha, didn’t hesitate to make the trip to Bremerton to reconnect with old friends.
“I rekindled some friendships that had fallen by the wayside over the years, and also made new ones with shipmates that I didn’t know at my time of service,” George said of that first reunion, noting that crew members have continued to host reunions at different locations every two years since. “There are always new faces that show up and become friends.”
In addition to seeing each other at the reunion, George and a small group of shipmates who live on the east coast decided to make an effort to get together twice a year.
“We usually get together for a short four days, but it’s always enjoyable,” George said, adding that sometimes the friends meet at each others’ homes or sometimes at other destinations. “We didn’t all serve aboard at the same time, but we and our spouses have become more family than just friends.”
The most recent reunion brought the group of friends to the Georges’ home. During the visit, they made a special trip to the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville.
“Being part of the military and having lost friends in the Vietnam War, the Flight 93 Memorial holds a special place in the hearts of my friends and I,” George said, noting that the “heroes” of Flight 93 deserve no less respect than those who have died in service. “In a matter of minutes, those 40 individuals banded together, came up with a plan and executed that plan to save people they never met.”
While visiting the memorial, the shipmates of the USS Jouett and their spouses placed a wreath at the site and offered a prayer of remembrance for the passengers of Flight 93 who died on that fateful day in September 2001. George said that the wreath itself was special in that it was made locally by Valley Flowers of New Bethlehem.
George said that the experience at the memorial was both moving and emotional. He reported that the most memorable parts of the trip included seeing the point of impact and hearing the voice recordings of the plane passengers themselves.
“It’s the only place where the voices are allowed to be used with permission from the families,” he said.
Reflecting on this trip and the time he spends with his shipmates, George said that lasting friendships are very important.
“Those friendships that last over a long period of time and distance are very special,” he said.