NEW BETHLEHEM – Drawing on her own experience with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization, a New Bethlehem woman is taking on a new role to help local veterans in need.
Jessie Dilley has recently started work as a DAV Chapter Service Officer, a trained and certified volunteer who assists veterans with benefit claims to which they may be entitled.
“I’m excited to be able to bring this really cool service to our area,” Dilley said last week, noting that in her new position, she will be able to help local veterans and their families file a variety of claims — such as survivor benefits, disability and compensation benefits, education benefits and more. “There are so many different benefits available that many veterans and their families don’t even know that they qualify for.”
According to its website, the DAV is a national, nonprofit organization that provides support for veterans of all ages and their families. Started in 1920, the DAV helps more than 1 million veterans and assists with more than 200,000 benefit claims each year.
“In 2019, DAV helped veterans receive more than $21 billion in earned benefits,” the website states. “DAV’s services are offered at no cost to all generations of veterans, their families and survivors.”
Dilley, a veteran of the United States Army, said that her interest in DAV service stemmed from her own experience with the organization following her diagnosis with PTSD in 2011.
“When I first started filing my claims, the DAV walked me through everything,” she said, explaining that with support from the organization, the process went more smoothly and efficiently than had she tried to complete it on her own.
She said it also relieved a great deal of the mental anxiety that can accompany the experience.
“In getting my disability claims approved, I didn’t have to be concerned about finances and was able to prioritize my mental health,” Dilley continued. “I wanted other veterans to be able to experience that as well.”
In her advocacy work with Butler VA Healthcare, as well as local veterans’ agencies, Dilley said it became apparent that while the local agencies offered several great services, one thing they were missing was support for veterans’ benefits.
“We are a high veterans-focused area, so it’s a service I thought our community was in need of,” she said.
Although training for her new position has been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dilley said she is currently job-shadowing officials at the DAV in Pittsburgh and is able to assist local veterans in the process.
“Everything I do will run through the proper channels to make sure it’s correct,” she said. “I’m excited to have an organization that can help me get the education and knowledge necessary to get veterans the benefits they are entitled.”
Initially, Dilley plans to offer her services through individual appointments, but said she is open to the possibility of expanding to regular office hours at a yet-to-be-determined site if the need arises.
When asked what she is looking forward to most in her new venture, Dilley said she is excited to be able to use her network of veteran contacts to better the lives of local veterans.
“I want to save lives,” she said. “I want to be able to provide a service to other veterans so they don’t constantly feel like they’re hopeless or that nobody’s listening.”
Veterans interested in exploring personal benefit options should contact Dilley at (814) 229-6652 or jessiedilley28@gmail.com to set up an appointment.