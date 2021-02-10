PUNXSUTAWNEY – With Groundhog Day typically being the busiest day in Punxsutawney, members of the community shared reactions to the virtual celebration this year.
Members of the Inner Circle gave some feedback immediately following the live steam last Tuesday, while the snow was still flying around them at Gobbler’s Knob.
Phil’s handler A.J. “Rainmaker” Dereume, said he believes Groundhog Day will mark a turning point for the year. He had a positive outlook on the coming year, and said the virtual ceremony went well.
“I think the first and hopefully last virtual Groundhog Day went well,” Dereume said. “Since everyday has been Groundhog Day this year, and last year, maybe it actually being Groundhog Day is it turning for the better.”
Phil has only done three appearances since Groundhog Day last year, whereas a typical year he would’ve done hundreds. Dereume said Phil likes the chance to get out and see the people and smell the smells.
New Inner Circle member Patrick “Head Huntsman” Casaday said he is looking forward to an in-person audience next year.
“There’s just a tangible energy from the people when there’s an audience here. Everyone was here in spirit though this year,” Casaday said.
Katie Donald, director of the Groundhog Club, also provided her outlook on the day and the views the club received on the live stream.
“We appreciate Phil’s Phans for joining us virtually, the number of views we received was tremendous. It was very lonely at the Knob without everyone there, but we still stand by our decision for health and safety purposes. We are looking forward to a normal Groundhog Day but will still have some of our great virtual events in the future. They have really had a great response. We can’t wait to see everyone in 2022,” Donald said.
Many of the businesses in town were understanding of the need to change this major event to a virtual one, backing the Groundhog Club’s decision despite the economic impact. The days leading up to Groundhog Day are typically the busiest for many businesses in town, thanks to the many tourists.
Scott Anthony, owner of Punxsy Pizza, shared the perspective of a restaurant owner in town, saying his business will see a 30 to 100 percent increase in sales depending when the day falls. The restaurant is usually busy the night before and through lunch the day of Groundhog Day.
“Considering the current situation with the pandemic and economy, we felt having a virtual celebration was the right choice. Of course that decision drastically limited the number of guests we had. We are a state certified restaurant and can host up to 50 capacity but we barely reached 10 percent at any given time. We did have some visitors from North Carolina and Mississippi. In most retail businesses, January and February are slower times of the year so to have an economic boost like Groundhog Day is a real gift to our local businesses,” Anthony said.
He added that this was another residual effect of the COVID-19 pandemic that restaurants in the area will have to deal with.
“Restaurants have had to endure the loss of dine-in, all-time highs of food costs, shortages in the food supply chain, high employee turnover. This loss of tourism dollars is another challenge that we will have to face up to,” Anthony said.
The overall consensus of Punxsutawney residents, business owners, and officials is that the virtual Groundhog Day celebration went very well, but everyone is eager for this to mark a turning of the tide, and having an in-person event next year.