CLARION – Clarion County will soon say goodbye to another familiar face.
Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley announced on Tuesday, May 22 that county director of central accounting Rose Logue will be resigning from her position late this summer.
The announcement came on the heels of action by the county’s salary board to create a new full-time position for interim director of central accounting at a salary range of $40,000 to $46,000 depending on experience and education.
During their meeting immediately following salary board, the commissioners unanimously agreed to reposition current Clarion County Human Services fiscal officer Sandy Ion to the newly created interim accounting position, at a salary of $44,000 effective June 4.
Originally from Michigan, Ion has a background in accounting, including 20 years of financial and military pay experience in the U.S. Army. After moving back to the area with her husband, Ion served as an accountant for Venango County, before coming to work in Clarion County from 2012 to 2013, and again in 2016.
“We have the upmost confidence in her [Ion], like we did in Rose,” Tharan said, noting that Ion will work side-by-side with Logue until her departure. “We want to have Sandy completely trained and ready to go.”
Immediately following Ion’s reappointment, the commissioners transitioned interim Human Services fiscal officer Kelly Emborsky to Ion’s previous position of Human Services fiscal officer. Also effective June 4, Emborsky was hired at a salary of $33,400.
Logue said her resignation will be effective Aug. 10.
Logue was hired as director of accounting in April 2016.
“Rose has done an outstanding job,” Heasley said, thanking Logue for her two years of service.
Other Business
• A contract on behalf of adult and juvenile probation with Jason Kerle for cleaning services was tabled until the next meeting.
• The commissioners approved a letter of support for Clarion Hospital in its application for a grant under the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for upgrades to its emergency room.
• Donations of $10,000 each from the Marcellus Shale Bridge funds were approved to Clarion and Millcreek townships for the Ashbury Bridge Project.
• Based on recommendations from the Hotel Tax Committee, the commissioners approved $500 of Hotel Tax money for St. Joseph’s 4th of July festival, and $2,200 for new rack cards to be distributed throughout the state.
