NEW BETHLEHEM – Making the best of a bad situation has been the theme of the past couple of months for most people, and that lesson in adaptability has certainly been learned by a New Bethlehem man who wasn’t about to let the cancellation of his planned marathon get him down.
For his 20th birthday in January, Jeremy Troup’s parents paid the registration fees for the Redbank Valley High School grad and current Penn State DuBois student to run in the Pittsburgh marathon.
While he has been running since age 13 and continues to run competitively on the Penn State cross country team, Troup said the Pittsburgh event would have been his first marathon — a distance of 26.22 miles.
But like most things that were planned since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the marathon was called off.
It wasn’t the only disappointment Troup had suffered this spring. A physical therapy assistant student at Penn State, he had planned to do his clinical rotations this summer and receive his diploma in August. Now, he said, those plans appear to be pushed back, and he’ll likely return to school in the fall where he will be eligible for another cross country season.
Troup, the son of Anthony and Judy Rosario-Adams of Fairmount City and Michael Troup of Hawthorn, said he didn’t want to let his marathon training go to waste, so he decided he would continue to work out and run a one-man marathon on the Redbank Valley Trail on the same day the Pittsburgh event had been scheduled — Sunday, May 3.
“I’m going to try to do it on the same day,” he said leading up to the run, which began at 10 a.m. Sunday on the trail by Zack’s restaurant in New Bethlehem. Troup ran 13.1 miles toward Brookville, then returned back to where he started. The run took him roughly to the Heathville area before he turned around to return to New Bethlehem.
After he decided to continue with the effort, Troup said he received a training plan from his old high school track coach, Mike Fricko, that included five-mile runs on Mondays, seven to eight miles on Tuesdays, five miles again on Thursdays and 12 to 20 miles on Saturdays. Troup said he has been following that regimen since February, along with some regular core body workouts.
For the Pittsburgh race, Troup said he had set a personal goal of three hours and 15 minutes for the race.
“Just to finish it will be enough,” he said before the run on Sunday.
But, once again, things didn’t go exactly according to the plan. Although he finished the race, the day proved to be much warmer than anyone expected, and Troup had to persevere through cramps along the route.
“This is the reality of running,” Troup wrote afterwards. “Some days you feel amazing and some days you have to run through leg cramps and blood blisters. This was one of those days.”
Troup said he went through the first half the marathon strong, but around Mile 14 he started to get cramps in his legs and had to run-walk part of the distance.
“My goal immediately went out the window and it was just a goal to finish, and I did,” Troup said.
He said he appreciated all the supporters who came out along the trail to cheer him on.
“I literally couldn’t have done it alone today,” he said.
“We are very proud of his ambition and dedication,” Judy Rosario-Adams said, noting that Troup has continued to take online college classes and work at the local Riverside grocery store. “It hasn’t been easy to train for this marathon between school and work. I believe a lot of people would have just scrapped the idea of running a marathon when it was canceled. To be 20 years old and be willing to train and run for a marathon on your own is an amazing feat.”