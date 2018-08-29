EAST BRADY – Business continues to be a family affair for one local insurance company, as it recently expanded its services to a second location in East Brady, with a new but familiar face at the helm.
On Aug. 1, Haws Ricker Insurance Services officially opened a branch location of its long-time, Clarion-based insurance company along Kellys Way in East Brady — next to Rocky’s Pizza — bringing with it a second full-time licensed insurance agent in Greg Haws, whose wife, Brenda, took over the Haws-Ricker business from her mother, Phyllis Ricker, in 2011.
“Working in a local business which is also a family-owned business is the perfect combination of being able to help people you care about in the area you live, while working with the people you love,” said Greg Haws, who spent the last 32 years working away from home as a demolitions expert.
Although Haws said he and Brenda had talked about expanding the business years ago, it never happened until he eventually grew tired of being away from home throughout the week for work.
“I loved my old job; I still do, but why live in a community if you can’t be a part of it?” Haws said, explaining, however, that he was never quite sure if the insurance industry would be the right fit for him. “Finally, I just turned to my faith in my decision-making process and said why not.”
Haws, who earned his certification this past May, said that he and Brenda immediately began to search for a location to open a second office. After speaking with several area residents, they discovered a need for insurance services in East Brady and the immediate area. Like its Clarion counterpart, the East Brady location is a full-service insurance office and offers the same services — including Medicare supplements, life insurance, annuities and IRAs and affordable healthcare for clients under 65 years of age.
“It’s been a good fit for me so far,” he added of the insurance business. He said that the East Brady community has been very supportive of the new office. “Everyone has been receptive and positive. We’re really happy to be here.”
According to Haws, another similarity between the two offices is that both will engage in insurance education as well as insurance sales.
“People don’t always understand why they need insurance until it’s too late,” he said. He added that the goal of Haws-Ricker is to make sure people are aware of their insurance options and feel comfortable when choosing the plan that best fits their needs. “In our Clarion office, we strive to treat our customers like friends and family, and we hope to establish those same relationships in East Brady.”
While Haws will primarily be responsible for the East Brady office, Brenda will continue to spend the bulk of her time at the Clarion location. The two offices are far enough apart to allow the agency to reach a wide range of cliental, but are close enough in proximity for the agents to staff either office if necessary.
“Greg and I have very different personalities, but we share a common passion and that is helping people,” Brenda Haws said, noting they are both blessed to be working in the area they both grew up in. “We agree that putting our clients first is our most important responsibility. We believe if we do that, everything else will work out. You can’t ask for anything more than doing what you feel you were called to do and doing it with someone you care about.”
In fact, even though his new job is much different than his previous line of work, Haws said that dealing with clients is pretty much the same in both professions.
“Customers are our most important assets,” Haws said, noting that he hopes to be able to use some of his previously-practiced skills and experiences to tend to local customers in the insurance industry. “If we don’t take care of them, they won’t come back.”
Looking toward the future, Haws said he hopes the East Brady office is able to grow the cliental that Brenda has been able to bring in and retain over the last several years.
“Brenda is very passionate about what she does,” he said, explaining that she was able to take her mother’s already-established business and grow it 10 fold. “I hope to do the same thing here.”
Haws Ricker Insurance Services will host an open house at the East Brady office Aug. 29-31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Everyone is welcome to stop in and say hello,” Brenda Haws said.
For more information on Haws-Ricker Insurance and its services, call Greg Haws at the East Brady office at (724) 232-0600, or Brenda Haws at the Clarion office at (814) 226-8422.
