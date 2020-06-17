RIMERSBURG – After 41 years working in all three of Union School District’s schools, Wayne Wyman celebrated his retirement recently with family, friends and coworkers.
And during those four decades, Wyman said he had never experienced anything quite like this school year, with the pandemic shutdown, closure of Rimersburg Elementary School and all the moves taking place involving the buildings and grounds staff.
Wyman said he started at Union in June 1979, spending his first year at Sligo Elementary School. He started work so long ago, he said, that among his first coworkers was current elementary school principal Tom Minick’s grandfather.
When he began work at Union, Wyman said that Ron McCanna was the supervisor of buildings and grounds.
After his stint at the Sligo school, Wyman said he spent 11 years as a custodian, working the afternoon shift at Union High School, before moving back to the daylight shift at Sligo Elementary, a position he held for the next 19 years.
For the past 10 years, Wyman has worked in maintenance.
During his tenure at Union, Wyman said he was there for the additions made at the high school in 1990-91 that included the addition of the library, improved locker rooms, as well as the art room and shop area. He also experienced the renovations to Sligo Elementary a number of years ago, as well as the addition of the new wing at the high school a decade ago.
Past and present coworkers and school staff held a surprise retirement party for Wyman a couple of weeks ago at the school. He was joined at the event by his wife, Kim, and his stepchildren, Todd and Lauren Slaugenhaupt.
Wyman said he will miss the people he works with the most, and some of the students that he has gotten to know throughout the years.
In retirement, Wyman said he may look into part-time work, but he also plans to enjoy motorcycle rides and trips to the Lancaster area.