SHIPPENVILLE – Following a year-and-a-half hiatus, a new Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program is being launched through a partnership between the Clarion County Career Center and Indiana County Technology Center (ICTC).
“It’s been a great collaboration,” Dr. Diana Rupert, administrator of the ICTC School of Practical Nursing and Steel Center Satellite, said of ICTC’s latest satellite LPN program. “The structure is different than the nursing program that they used to have there.”
Rupert, along with Traci Wildeson, career center director of career and technical education, recently announced the collaboration between the two schools with a program anticipated to open in June.
“We’re so excited to have the LPN program back on campus,” Wildeson said, noting that the program will be housed in the adult education building adjacent to the main career center building in Shippenville. “We’re even more excited that it’s ICTC and Dr. Rupert’s program because she has such a high success rate.”
Rupert said that, in addition to their main site in Indiana, ICTC already has two successful satellite programs offering practical nursing education — one in Connellsville and the other, the Steel Center, in Jefferson Hills.
“I’m hoping that we get great response in Clarion and are able to educate individuals in that area as well,” she said.
According to Rupert, the new program at the Clarion County Career Center will be a part-time, 16-month course of study. She went on to say she and Wildeson felt that a part-time program would be best given the number of potential students who work full-time.
“We [chose] the part-time program so it’s a little bit slower pace,” Rupert said. “Although, there are some part-time programs that are 24 months in length, this is a more aggressive part-time program.”
Wildeson explained that the new program differs from anything the career center currently offers.
While the career center itself is geared toward providing high school sophomores, juniors and seniors with skill-based education for entry level healthcare positions, the LPN program is open to individuals who have graduated from high school or have a GED.
“The LPN program is going to include college classes, so they’re going to have a full semester of college in with their nursing content as well,” Rupert said. “Should they want to continue on to be a registered nurse, they take those college credits with them.”
Wildeson pointed out that one possible benefit for high school students in the current Allied Health program is that there may be an articulation agreement between the career center and ICTC that would enable current students to enter the LPN program upon graduation.
Rupert said that she is anticipating an enrollment of 20 students per class, explaining that the program utilizes a cohort model, meaning that each group admitted will move through the program as a unit. She pointed out, however, that graduates will not be full-fledged LPNs until they sit for their state boards after completing the program.
Although some LPNs go on to be registered nurses or earn a bachelor’s degree, Rupert said that many choose licensed practical nursing as a career in and of itself
“Not every individual wants to move on to an RN, and they don’t have to,” she said, noting that practical nursing is a “career in a year” with good pay and benefits. “Practical nursing could be your career for your entire lifetime.”
“I agree with Diana wholeheartedly,” Wildeson, a registered nurse, added. “Some of the best nurses I’ve ever worked with, and some of the nurses I’ve learned the most from, were LPNs.”
Wildeson said that she hopes the new program will help fill a growing need for LPNs.
“It’s amazing to have the ability to educate LPNs to feed into our healthcare system again,” she said. “It’s a win-win for us as a school, and it’s a win-win for the county and all the healthcare institutions as well.”
“It gives me goosebumps to think about how many people really want to do this and they haven’t had the opportunity,” Wildeson continued. “It’s very exciting [because] now they have that opportunity, and it’s right here in their backyard.”
If, however, a graduate of the program chooses to further their career options, they are equipped to do that as well.
“Sometimes individuals will decide to carry on up the nursing ladder, and we want to make that easy as well for them to do,” Rupert said.
Rupert also addressed the question of available financial aid and tuition for the program.
“There is full [federal] financial aid, any types of scholarships, veterans eligible, so there’s different ways that they can pay for the program, and we do a payment plan as well,” she said. “We try to take down barriers for individuals who really have a desire to continue on nursing’s career ladder.”
Looking to the future, Wildeson said that she is excited to see the LPN program flourish and hopefully expand in the years to come.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing the success these students will have with the ICTC program,” she said.
For more information or to inquire about the LPN program, contact ICTC School of Practical Nursing at (724) 349-6700 ext. 155, or email drupert@ictc.edu.