CLARION – Northland Forest Products recently announced plans for a kiln drying facility on a 20-acre site in Clarion Township that will need an estimated new 25 employees.
Plans were announced as an “information-only” presentation to the Clarion County Planning Commission at its July meeting. A formal application is expected at a later date.
Northland proposes nine buildings at the site. Typical operations at the site will include the following:
• Receiving rough cut lumber.
• Sorting lumber in storage yard.
• Drying lumber in pre-dryer building and kilns and hairdryer and air drying in storage yard.
• Inspection of the processed materials.
• Sorting of finished materials.
• Shipping of finished materials.
The site will be accessed from Burnham Road (T-556). Officials anticipate approximately 35 tractor-trailers per week, delivering and picking up products from the site. Typical hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The planning commission was told water and sanitary sewer service will be provided by a proposed water well and and an on-lot septic system. Other utilities such as gas, electric and communications will be extended to the site by the utility company.
Tim Gourley, an engineer with Tract Engineering, PLLC, made the presentation.
The KGC Federal Credit Union, located at 778 Betty Avenue in Knox, also received preliminary approval for a land development application and modifications from setback requirements. IGF is planning to construct a new 1,268-square-foot building addition on to their existing 953-square-foot Credit Union Building. A new 8,400-square-foot parking lot is also being planned.
As of Jan. 3, 2008 KGC Federal Credit Union was approved by the NCUA for a community charter. All persons who live, work, worship or attend school in and businesses and other legal entities in Ashland, Beaver, Elk, Licking and Salem townships, and Callensburg, Knox and Shippenville boroughs, are eligible to join the credit union.
Jared and Mallory Griebel were approved for a preliminary land development application in Paint Township permitting them to construct a new 40-foot by 64-foot commercial business building with a height of 12 feet on their four acre parcel. A new 70-foot by 150-foot parking lot area is proposed with 25 parking spaces. A PennDOT highway occupancy permit was approved for the construction of a new 20-foot by 150-foot access drive from Route 66. Building setback distances exceed the minimum 40-foot setback distance requirement.
The proposed business is reportedly a brew pub in close proximity to both Route 66 and the Route 66 Country Trail.
Other Business
• The commission approved a letter of support for New Bethlehem Borough’s Penn Street Bridge/Walnut Street Project.
• Members approved a request for a letter of support for Clarion Borough’s DCED Multimodal Transport Fund (MTF) Program Funding Application for Glassworks Pedestrian Safety and Freight Access Improvements at the site that formerly housed the Owens-Illinois Glass Plant.
• Commission members attending the meeting included Keith Decker, Hugh Henry, Fred Anderson, Eugene Metcalf, Roger Nulph and Tom Spence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.