MILTON – It’s been more than 40 years since its last revision, but the Master Plan for managing Mahoning Creek Lake is getting a much needed update.
“It hasn’t been updated in a long time,” Mahoning Creek Lake Resource Manager Emily Potter said last week of the working Master Plan document, which is described by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) as a present and future comprehensive guide to the “management and development of recreation, natural and cultural resources at Corps reservoirs.”
“It serves as an umbrella plan with other smaller plans that work underneath,” Potter continued of the document, noting in an introductory video on the USACE website that the update is necessary to keep up with changes in core regulations and community needs. She explained that while it was originally proposed to be a 25-year plan with review every five years, the Mahoning Creek Lake Master Plan had not been revised since the mid-1970s. “It was long overdue for an update.”
According to Heather Wood, Natural Resource Specialist for the USACE Pittsburgh District, proposed changes to the Mahoning Creek Lake Master Plan came on the heels of a nation-wide push for all outdated Master Plans to be updated. The updates are funded with an additional budget package through the Corps.
“We’re in the process of updating Master Plans in the entire district,” Wood said, noting that the district had already updated Master Plans for two other lakes prior to the Mahoning Creek Lake plan, which originated in 1950 and was updated last in 1976. “This is only [Mahoning’s] third update.”
Although it has been decades since the plan’s last major update, both Potter and Wood said that the changes proposed in the new plan are minor, and Mahoning Creek Lake will continue to operate as the only conservation-weighted reservoir in the Pittsburgh District.
“Not much has changed as far as how the land is managed,” Potter said, explaining, however, that minor changes regarding the land classification were included.
“The plan will remain under a conservation-weighted development concept,” Wood agreed, adding that in order maintain its status, 60 to 90 percent of the land must be used for conservation and 10 to 40 percent for recreation. “We didn’t want to change that. Members of the public like the work and unique experience that Mahoning provides.”
While little is expected to change in the way the land is managed, Wood continued that the proposed plan does include some new safety incorporations — including emergency telephone access, placing mile markers along the lake and more.
“Safety is something that is very important to members of the public, our partners and stakeholders,” she said.
Updates to the Mahoning Creek Master Plan have been in the works for more than a year, beginning in February 2017. The changes were based on environmental and socioeconomic considerations, public input and an evaluation of past, present and forecasted trends in the area, the USACE website states.
“This update is stewardship-driven and seeks to balance recreational development and use with the goal of conservation of natural and cultural resources,” it adds.
Following a lengthy process which included a series of public and stakeholder input meetings and multiple rewrites, a final draft of the plan was displayed for 30 days for public comment — a period that ended on Friday, April 27. The entire plan updating process can take between 12 and 18 months.
Wood said that the USACE received several good comments and suggestions from members of the public regarding the proposed updates to the Master Plan, many of which came during an open meeting in early April.
“They came with some really good ideas about safety,” she said, noting that she was pleased with the number of people who attended the public meeting, especially with the small size of the Mahoning community.
Despite its lengthy procedure, Wood described Mahoning’s Master Plan update as a “positive” experience overall, which will result in a “solid plan” for the future of the lake.
“We’re hoping to use the new plan as guidance for the next 20 to 25 years,” she said.
The goal is to have Mahoning Creek Lake’s new Master Plan completely implemented by the end of the year.
“We at the Pittsburgh District believe the ideas and guidance for land and water usage incorporated into this Master Plan should be created by all those who use Mahoning Creek Lake,” Potter said on the USACE website.
According to the website, Mahoning Creek Lake was authorized as one of 16 flood control projects in the Pittsburgh District. Since its completion in 1941, the reservoir has prevented an estimated more than $686 million in flood damages.
For more information on Mahoning Creek Lake, or the master plan update, visit www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lakes/Mahoning-Creek-Lake/Mahoning-Creek-Lake-Master-Plan-Copy.
