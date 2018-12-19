DISTANT – With costs increasing and some residents speaking out against paying for police services, Mahoning Township officials last week decided to wait until March before deciding whether or not to maintain New Bethlehem Police Department patrols in the municipality.
Township supervisor Tom Seidle said last week that he and fellow supervisors Ken Blake and Keith Schreckengost decided to take more time to determine if the township wants to continue with its 28 hours of on-call service each month.
“We decided to hold off on a decision until March,” Seidle said after the supervisors’ year-end meeting on Dec. 11.
Seidle explained that even before the township received word about a price increase for New Bethlehem Police services, they were leaning toward scrapping patrols in the quiet months of January through March.
“Once trout season begins in April, we get more of an influx of people we don’t know,” Seidle said.
With the price increase for 2019, Seidle said the police services rate would rise from $666.56 per month to $733.22 per month.
That wasn’t such a big deal, he said, explaining that the larger problem was that the new contract contains a provision stating that the township would be charged $30 per hour for services beyond the contracted number of hours.
“That’s a big unknown,” Seidle said, noting that the township would have no way to control those numbers. “It got us a little scared.”
While Seidle said he saw the police patrols as a “needed service,” two township residents turned out at last week’s meeting to urge the supervisors to drop the contract because they feel the municipality does not need police protection.
Seidle said the supervisors would take the next several months to gauge the feelings of township residents, to see if they want to continue with the services or not.
“We’re going to try it without police for three months and go from there,” he said, reminding residents that after Dec. 31, they should contact 911 for emergencies and not call the New Bethlehem Police Dept.
Seidle noted that “New Bethlehem is being very cooperative” with the township’s decision-making. He said the added time also gives New Bethlehem’s new police chief time to hire new officers and get everything in order.
“It’s actually an example of governments working together nicely,” he said.
The township’s budget for 2019, which was adopted at the Dec. 11 meeting, includes $23,000 for public safety.
Overall, the budget reflects a 1 mill property tax increase. Further details of the budget will be published in the coming weeks when The Leader-Vindicator publishes its annual review of local township and borough budgets for the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.