PORTER TWP. – A 29-year-old New Bethlehem man is facing strangulation and assault charges following an alleged altercation involving gunfire at a residence along Shrub Road in Porter Township on March 3.
Zachary Johnathan Unger was charged with strangulation, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and criminal mischief.
According to court documents, state police received a call from a 52-year-old New Bethlehem man at approximately 9:55 p.m. who reported that his son, Unger, had threatened to kill him. He said he also heard gunshots coming from outside his home.
The victim reportedly explained that Unger was intoxicated and driving around in a Jeep, but that there would probably be a shootout if police tried to stop him.
During an interview at the Shrub Road home, the victim told police that the altercation between he and his son began late in the afternoon on March 3 as Unger was causing damage to the yard by driving around in his Jeep.
While his father was attempting to get him to stop, Unger allegedly assaulted the victim, choking him until he lost consciousness. He then proceeded to kick the victim, causing him to roll down into a ravine, reports state.
The victim reportedly explained that Unger was armed with a 0.44 magnum handgun at the time of the assault and that things calmed down when Unger left the residence.
Unger reportedly returned a while later and threatened to kill his father, before leaving through the back door and firing a shot from the back porch in an unknown direction.
He then allegedly fired a second shot at a Jeep parked in the driveway and left the scene in an unknown direction.
Police said Unger was taken into custody near the intersection of Curllsville and Rockville roads. He was arraigned by District Judge Timothy Schill and placed in the Clarion County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Charges were filed March 4 by state police Trooper Tate Allison with the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
