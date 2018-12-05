RIMERSBURG – A Rimersburg man is facing multiple sexual assault charges stemming from an incident that took place sometime between midnight and 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2017 at a home along Chestnut Street in Rimersburg.
Robert Scott MacKinlay, then 44, was charged with statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of a minor and indecent assault.
According to court documents, state police responded to Clarion Hospital on Dec. 10, 2017 to talk with a young female rape victim who was there for a sexual assault examination.
The victim, a then-14-year-old girl, reportedly told police that she had fallen asleep while she and MacKinlay were drinking alcohol and watching movies. When she awoke, MacKinlay was allegedly sexually assaulting her and she was unable to initially move her body.
The victim immediately reported the incident and was taken to the hospital for an exam, police said.
Reports state that two different samples of DNA collected from the victim were a match for MacKinlay.
MacKinlay allegedly denied any request for a police interview.
Charges were filed Dec. 3 by state police Trooper Katherine Berggren with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller. MacKinlay was arraigned on Monday and placed in the Clarion County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing before Miller is scheduled for Dec. 18.
