ELK TWP. – A 76-year-old man was killed in a structure fire on April 11 at approximately 5:30 a.m. in Elk Township.
According to reports, state police and members of the State Police Fire Marshal were dispatched to assist the Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department for a structure fire along Buckhorn Road. It was reported that one individual was trapped inside the blazing home.
Upon investigation, police said, the fire was determined to be accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction.
A death investigation also initiated after the body of one of the residents, a 76-year-old man, whose name was not released, was reportedly discovered inside the home.
Police said the cause of death is being considered accidental, but is pending further investigation. No other injuries were reported.
In addition to Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department and police, Shippenville Ambulance, Central Electric and Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker assisted at the scene.