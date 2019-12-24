PORTER TWP. – A 21-year-old Strattanville man was killed in a fiery, one-vehicle crash on Dec. 21 along Route 66, just north of Champion Road, in Porter Township.
According to police, Bela A. Jobb was traveling north on Route 66 at approximately 2:40 a.m. when he lost control of his 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, crossing into the oncoming lane. Tire marks at the scene indicated that Jobb “abruptly swerved” to the right and left the east side of the roadway.
The vehicle reportedly ran over a culvert, before striking an embankment and going airborne. While airborne, Jobb’s vehicle struck a tree and rolled down a hill towards the roadway. It eventually came to an upright stop on the right berm facing north.
Following the crash, the vehicle caught fire with Jobb still inside, police said. The blaze was extinguished by the New Bethlehem Fire Company and the disabled vehicle was towed from the scene by MC Auto Repair.
Reports state that Jobb was found dead in the vehicle after the fire was put out. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
PennDOT and Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker assisted state police at the scene.