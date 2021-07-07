EAST FRANKLIN TWP. – A Butler man was killed in a two-vehicle motorcycle crash on July 3 along Route 422, in the area of Glade Run Road, in East Franklin Township.
According to reports, Kenneth Robert Shaffer, 60, was traveling east along Route 422 at approximately 2 p.m. when his 2003 Suzuki motorcycle struck a westbound Ford F-350 pickup truck, driven by Mark A. McCall, 59, of Kittanning, that was turning left onto Glade Run Road.
Shaffer, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers.
Myers said that no autopsy will be performed, and the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma. A toxicological analysis will be back in a few weeks.
McCall was reportedly wearing a seatbelt and escaped injury.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Route 422 was shutdown for several hours as a result of the crash.
The coroner’s office was assisted at the scene by state police, West Hills Emergency Services, Worthington-West Franklin VFD, West Kittanning VFD, Kittanning 110 and Kittanning Ambulance.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by state police and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office.