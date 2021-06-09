MADISON TWP. – A 25-year-old Ford City man was fatally injured earlier this week in a one-vehicle crash along SR 1003, approximately two-and-a-half miles south of the Widnoon Corner Store, in Madison Township (Armstrong County).
According to reports, Mason Dunn Wood was traveling south on SR 1003 (Mahoning Road) at approximately 7:30 p.m. on June 6, 2021 when he lost control of his 1995 Honda Accord on a curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the road and through an overlook area, before colliding with some boulders at the overlook. It continued off a steep embankment, struck multiple trees and eventually flipped.
Wood, who police said was partially ejected from his vehicle, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Chief Deputy Coroner Robert Bellas.
Wood was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, reports state. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to head and chest, and the manner of death was accidental.
Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
The coroner’s office was assisted at the scene by Kittanning State Police, Templeton-Pine Township VFD, Distant VFD, Rimersburg Hose Co., Rayburn Township VFD, Clarion Ambulance Station 4, the Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office and the county detectives.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by state police and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office.