MADISON TWP. – The body of a 71-year-old Allegheny County man was discovered Sunday in a wooded area in Madison Township (Armstrong County).
According to Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers, the body of Frederick H. Check of Shaler, was found at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 in the woods off Craig Road. The body was found by people riding side-by-side off-road vehicles.
Check was last seen on Aug. 18, and a missing person report was issued by Shaler Police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Myers, who said an autopsy was performed. The results of the autopsy and toxicology tests were not known as of press time and could take several weeks.
“At this time, there is no suspicion of foul play,” Myers said, noting that Check was believed to have been suffering from depression.
The coroner’s office was assisted at the scene by Kittanning state police and members of the Templeton-Pine Township Fire Department. The Redmond Funeral Home of Freeport will be handling the funeral arrangements.
The investigation is ongoing by state police and the county coroner’s office.
