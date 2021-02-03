NEW BETHLEHEM – More than 75 people braved the cold Friday morning for a Pro-Life rally and march through New Bethlehem.
Maria Lawrence, an organizer of the event with the local Wesleyan Methodist churches, said that she and others from the community usually make a trip this time of year to the national March for Life in Washington, D.C.; but due to the pandemic, localized events such as the one in New Bethlehem were planned instead.
She said that while things had been looking up the past few years for those who want to see an end to abortion, “this year is starting out poorly.”
Lawrence told the crowd gathered at Gumtown Park along Red Bank Creek about tax dollars that help fund abortions overseas, and that while Republican presidents have stopped the flow of funding, Democratic presidents do just the opposite.
“There are things we can do and we need to step up to do what we can,” Lawrence said in introducing the day’s main speaker, Katie (who asked that her last name not be used) from Life Choices, which operates a Pro-Life ministry with clinics in Armstrong, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
Founded in 1983, Katie said Life Choices has grown from a simple call-in hotline, to now offering numerous services in the region.
In 2020, she said the group met with 754 women and men to provide parenting classes, fatherhood programs, STD and pregnancy classes and more.
“We try to educate and prevent unwanted pregnancies,” she said, noting that the group conducted 273 pregnancy tests last year, along with many spiritual discussions for women in need.
“They’re having a crisis,” she said. “They’re scared, they’ve made some bad choices. They don’t know what to do in their lives.”
She said the organization helps share the message that there’s a God that loves and forgives them.
“We are there to support them,” Katie said.
Although the pandemic forced many programs online in 2020, Katie said Life Choices still managed to virtually meet with 570 students.
And, she said, Life Choices saved 283-plus babies from abortion.
In her nine years with the group, Katie said she’s met many women who are being coerced into having an abortion, either by disapproving parents or boyfriends. Some find themselves with no place to live as they are told to leave home.
In 2017, Life Choices opened a maternity home known as The Inn, where women with no place to go can stay during their pregnancies. While there, she said they help the women figure out what they need in their lives to raise a child, and they also talk about adoption.
“It’s making a parenting choice,” she said, explaining that the group helps women with the grief that comes with making the tough decision to place a baby up for adoption.
Katie also said Life Choices visits prisons to provide resources to inmates.
“Our mission is to see every life valued,” she said. “When people see that they’re valued, they’ll make better choices for themselves.”
She said there are many ways people can help, starting with prayers for the Life Choices staff and clients.
“There are times that things are difficult,” she said, adding that the group provides many volunteer opportunities as well.
And, she said, helping to get the word out about the movement is also in need. She credited those at the local march for their efforts in creating awareness of the issue.
After the rally, the crowd marched along New Bethlehem’s Broad Street (Route 28/66), with many participants carrying signs to support their cause.