BROOKVILLE – New ideas, educational activities and fun for the kids will be at the Jefferson County Fair July 18-24 at the Penn State Master Gardener Demonstration Gardens and under the grandstands at the Penn State Master Gardener Exhibit Booth near the ice cream stand.
The demonstration garden and exhibit will feature games, soil testing, educational displays, and a Master Gardener on duty at scheduled times for tours and to answer questions. It’s all free and geared to both children and adults.
Visitors are also encouraged to check out the wormery, or vermicomposting tub, which is crawling with beautiful, shiny composting worms that eat veggie scraps and turn it into clean fertilizer for gardens.
Gardeners are also welcome to bring a one-cup raw soil sample (minus rocks and sticks) to the booth for a timed test of the soil contents, with same day results. Each test will include a printed sheet to take home and complete the same test there overnight. Soil test kits will also be available for purchase.
Samples of Master Gardener’s homemade Bio Char with directions on how to build your soil to last will also be available.
Hand-made barrel containers with plants you normally don’t see will be featured, and visitors can learn how to rotate garden crops to avoid diseases, fertilizer problems and destructive insects without chemicals.
Gardeners can also learn how to grow garden soil from hard clay to soft, water retentive, black nutritious soil that requires little fertilization.
Miss Rosalita Mandevilla will spend her third summer in the Master Gardener’s gardens. More flowers and decorative plants have also been added this year, and new demonstration areas with other plants are in development all the time.
In the future, the group hopes to again begin to offer classes on all aspects of gardening. Visitors are encouraged to sign up at the fair to receive a notice of upcoming events.
The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Jefferson County are volunteers who give of their own assets, talents and time to learn how to teach Penn State University researched garden information at no cost to the public.