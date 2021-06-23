NEW BETHLEHEM – In a surprise move late last week, Redbank Valley School District Superintendent Dr. John Mastillo announced that he would be stepping down from his post later this summer.
“I have announced my retirement from education in Pennsylvania,” Mastillo said in an email last Thursday afternoon. “Aug. 16 will be my last official day at Redbank Valley.”
The retirement was accepted officially during a special meeting of the Redbank Valley School Board Monday evening.
According to school board president Bill Reddinger, who spoke by phone on Thursday, June 17, Mastillo cited health and family as the reasons for the surprise announcement.
Mastillo, who was hired as superintendent in October 2018 with a four-year contract, leaves the district after only three years.
“It caught us pretty much off guard,” Reddinger said of the announcement. “It was a surprise.”
Reddinger went on to say that Mastillo had introduced several projects for the district looking toward the start of next school year.
“Hopefully he can wrap some of those up before he leaves,” he said.
Laying out plans for the immediate future, Reddinger indicated that the next step would be for the board to meet and formally accept the resignation.
“The board will have to find an interim [superintendent] and begin the search for a new one,” he said.
Taking that initial step on June 22, five of the nine board members — including Reddinger, Linda Ferringer, Dr. Donald Nair, Ann Kopnitsky and Dr. Chad Shaffer — met in the high school library, while Darren Bain joined by phone, to formally approve Mastillo’s retirement and appoint an acting superintendent.
Following a nearly hour-long executive session, the board reconvened to vote on four motions with few additional comments.
First, board members approved Mastillo to use accrued paid time off beginning June 22 and running through his retirement date of Aug. 16.
The board then approved high school principal Amy Rupp as substitute superintendent effective June 22 through Aug. 15 at a rate of $200 per day.
Next, the board voted to officially accept the retirement of Mastillo effective Aug. 16.
Finally, in a 5-1 vote, the board appointed Rupp as acting superintendent effective Aug. 16 for a period not to exceed one year at a per diem rate of $200. Nair voted against the motion.
Following her appointment on Tuesday morning, Rupp said that she is looking forward to her new temporary role with the district.
“I am honored to be appointed substitute/acting superintendent and will work to get the 2021-2022 school year off to a great start,” she said. “I am committed to working with teachers and staff along with the board to increase momentum towards settling the teacher/support staff contracts, while making improvements to academics K-12.”