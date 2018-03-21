EAST BRADY – A matching donation challenge has been issued to raise funds for improvements to the East Brady Riverfront Park.
Enhancements to the East Brady Riverfront Park were identified as a top priority by the East Brady Area Development Corporation (EBADC) at its recent strategic planning meeting. East Brady Borough, utilizing a Greenways Trails & Recreation Program Grant (GTRP) grant in 2015, developed the half-acre parcel that was donated to the community by Kirby Campbell. Current improvements include landscaping, picnic tables, trash receptacles, a bike rack, an informational kiosk and a paved switchback to the river.
GTRP funds could not cover all the amenities desired. A large concrete pad was placed for a future pavilion but the pavilion was not funded. Another amenity already planned for, but not funded, is a fishing pier. Also, signage directing people to the park has not been addressed.
The current park is adjacent to the Armstrong Trail, close to the skateboard park, football field and basketball courts. It is also near the new Riverview Place housing development, and is directly behind the borough’s treatment plant where 19 parking spaces serve the area. A handicapped parking space and three additional parking spaces are available at the park. Flushable toilets are in place for easy access from all of these community facilities.
EBADC challenges the public to match their donation. Donations are tax deductible and will be matched dollar for dollar up to $10,000. Donations may be earmarked for a specific major improvement like signage or the pavilion. A donation of $5,000 or more will qualify for the naming rights of the pavilion. A plaque or sign identifying significant donors will be provided.
This donation challenge opportunity will run from April 1 through Aug. 31.
To make a tax deductible donation, send a check to EBADC at P.O. Box 355, East Brady, PA 16028. Donations will be recognized by a letter.
For additional information, contact EBADC via email at ebadc68@gmail.com or contact Susan Buechele at East Brady Borough at (724) 526-5531 or Toni Henry at (412) 759-9152.
