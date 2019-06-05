REDBANK TWP. – A home explosion and fire that injured a Mayport woman and destroyed three structures at Kemmer’s Greenhouse in Redbank Township (Clarion County) last Tuesday evening was declared accidental, according to the state police Fire Marshal.
According to a press release issued by Ridgway-based state police Fire Marshal Russell Stewart, the fire started at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at a home along Pine Run Road occupied by 68-year-old Donna Kemmer.
Kemmer was reportedly in bed when she heard a loud explosion and found herself buried under a wall of the residence. She was eventually able to free herself and drive to a neighbor’s home for assistance, police said.
She was then transported to a Pittsburgh-area hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS. No other details about her injuries were released.
Fire departments from Hawthorn, New Bethlehem, Summerville and Limestone Township were initially dispatched to the scene, reports state. At the request of the Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, tankers from Ringgold Area and Corsica volunteer fire departments also helped battle the blaze.
Southern Clarion County Ambulance also responded to the scene.
Following a joint investigation with the Hawthorn Fire Department, Stewart said the fire-explosion originated in the basement from migrating natural gas and was classified as accidental.
As a result of the fire, police said, the home, a garage and greenhouse were all determined to be a complete loss, with damages estimated between $1.5 and $2 million.
Firefighters reportedly cleared the scene at approximately 1:39 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, while the Fire Marshal, Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department Chief Curt Kiehl and representatives from TC Energy remained to investigate.