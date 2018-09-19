MAYPORT – “If you plant it, they will come.” This philosophy sums up the efforts of a local woman in her quest to help preserve nature. The “it” is milkweed and “they” are Monarch butterflies.
Since 2015, Sharon Bell of Mayport has planted three kinds of milkweed around her home in an effort to sustain and replenish the Monarch butterfly population; and each year she has seen better and better results.
“The first year we released five butterflies, and the second year we had over 200,” Bell said, noting that as of last Friday, she had released a total of 550 Monarch butterflies since the middle of June.
Bell traces her ever-growing hobby of raising and releasing Monarchs to her daughter and her deep affection for all animals.
“It all started in 2015 when my daughter brought home (milkweed) seeds that she wanted me to plant to help the Monarch population,” Bell said. They put the seeds into a pot beside the house and once the milkweed grew they saw some visiting butterflies, and eventually some eggs.
She remembered that when the first egg appeared, her daughter took it home to hatch and to raise.
According to Bell, the process of raising butterflies is fairly simple. Once the plants are available, milkweed is easily discovered as the only food source for caterpillars and a place for butterflies to lay eggs. After about two weeks, caterpillars reach full size and enter the chrysalis, or pupa, phase which lasts about 10 days. Once they emerge, adult Monarch butterflies typically live between two and six weeks.
During one particular hatching, Bell recalled, she discovered a butterfly with a bent wing. Rather than releasing her, Bell named the insect Isabella and fed and cared for her indoors. All told, Isabella lived about five months.
“They don’t recommend releasing sick or damaged butterflies into the wild,” Bell said.
Bell said she typically keeps newly emerged Monarchs confined for about 24 hours after they hatch before releasing them, but will keep them a bit longer if there is bad or threatening weather.
During the extended stays, Bell noted, she feeds the new butterflies watermelon, cantaloupe or honey water. There is also a healthy supply of nectar flowers around which butterflies enjoy.
“There are flowers you can plant to attract certain butterflies,” she said.
Bell estimated that she has more than 40 clothes hampers that can each hold approximately 10 caterpillars at a time. At her busiest time, she said she spends between five and six hours a day cleaning the caterpillar cages and feeding butterflies.
Although it can be a lot of work, Bell said her favorite part of the hobby is finding eggs on a milkweed leaf and eventually watching them fly away as a full-grown butterfly.
“I enjoy watching them go through all the different stages of life,” she said, noting that she had never seen a complete butterfly lifecycle before planting her first milkweed. “The whole process is really enjoyable.”
With no formal education required, Bell pointed out that raising butterflies is a hobby anyone can pick up and there are a lot of sources on the Internet to help newcomers get started.
One particular website that Bell visits frequently is monarchwatch.org, which offers a variety of information and tips on Monarch butterflies. Wanting to take her hobby to the next level, Bell registered her milkweed garden with Monarch Watch as an official Monarch waystation. According to the website, waystations are places in home gardens, schools, zoos, parks, nature centers or along roads that provide the necessary resources for Monarchs to produce future generations and sustain their migration.
“They can just do their own thing at a waystation,” she noted.
When asked what advice she would give to someone who might be interested in raising their own butterflies, Bell’s response was simple — “Plant milkweed.”
“If you want to see butterflies, plant milkweed and they will come,” she said.
For more information on Monarch butterflies and conservation efforts, visit www.monarchwatch.org.
