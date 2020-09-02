CLARION – In a surprise move Tuesday morning, one Clarion County elected official announced his resignation to pursue another employment opportunity.
Capping off the commissioners’ work session on Sept. 1, Clarion County Treasurer Tom McConnell announced that he recently accepted the position of sales director for American Precast Industries of Clarion.
“Being treasurer of Clarion County has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” McConnell, who was reelected to a second term as treasurer last year, wrote in his resignation letter. “I love my job and I really enjoy being able to serve the residents of Clarion County.”
McConnell explained that while he “was not actively looking for work,” he was approached by American Precast Industries — a company new to the Clarion area — a few months ago about an “exciting opportunity” for employment.
“I thought it over for a long time and talked it over with my wife, Taylor, and eventually decided that it was an opportunity that I had to take,” he wrote. “This company has great things in store for our area, and I am overjoyed to be able to be a part of that.”
With McConnell’s last day in the treasurer’s office slated for Friday, Sept. 11, conversation at Tuesday’s work session soon turned to who would step in to fulfill the remainder of McConnell’s term.
According to Commissioner Ted Tharan, the county’s search for a replacement treasurer will not have to go any further than McConnell’s chief deputy treasurer, Karyn Montana.
“Karyn will be acting treasurer until Thomas’ term is fulfilled,” Tharan said, explaining that as a deputy treasurer who is sworn in every year, Montana has the “full power” in the office when the elected official is not in place.
The process for replacing an elected official would also be the same in other row offices which have deputies — including the coroner, sheriff, prothonotary, and register and recorder, Tharan noted.
For elected officials who do not utilize deputies — such as the commissioners and auditors — replacements are appointed by the Court of Common Pleas judge when necessary.
“I know that it will be a seamless transition and she will do a wonderful job as the acting Clarion County Treasurer,” McConnell said of Montana. “I want to thank her and Pat Thompson for being the best employees I have ever had the fortune of working with.”
Although they said they understood McConnell’s decision to take the new job opportunity, Tharan and fellow Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley said he will be missed at the county level.
“We’re going to miss him,” Brosius said, noting that McConnell has done a good job over the years moving money into different accounts in an effort to earn the county more interest. “He’s done some really good things in that office.”
“While maybe not the best decision for the county, Tom made the correct decision for his personal life,” Tharan said. “At his age, he has a very good chance to grow and climb and make a name for himself in the private sector.”
“I want to wish him the best of luck,” Heasley added. “He did a good job for us.”
While he said he was excited about the new journey he will be embarking on, McConnell said he will miss working at the county level.
“I want to thank all of the employees of Clarion County who have made me feel welcome since I started working for the county during college in 2013, and all the wonderful residents of Clarion County who have made this job so enjoyable,” McConnell said.