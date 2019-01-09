CLARION – Tom McConnell of Clarion has announced his re-election for Clarion County Treasurer.
“As treasurer, I will continue to work hard to make sure Clarion County taxpayer dollars are accounted for and protected,” McConnell stated in announcing his candidacy for re-election.
McConnell pledged to continue his plan to maximize interest revenue and other savings within the treasurer’s office.
“With rising interest rates and through negotiations with our local financial institutions, I was able to increase the county’s interest revenue by close to 1,000 percent from $9,500 to almost $90,000,” he said. “In addition, as your county treasurer, I also moved to slash bank fees and obtained free checks on county financial accounts which has helped to save hard-earned taxpayer dollars.”
In announcing his candidacy for the Republican nomination, McConnell cited the technological and service-based upgrades he has championed as county treasurer as important innovations in improving the taxpayers’ experience with the office.
“Shortly after starting as treasurer, I made credit card payments for office services available to office users for their convenience,” McConnell said. “I was also able to obtain a $10,000 dog license program, at no cost to the county, to maintain a database of licensed dogs in Clarion County. This gives the office the ability to send post cards and emails out each year to licensed dog owners to remind them to renew their licenses and also enables the office to assist in returning lost dogs home quickly.”
“I will continue to ensure the tax dollars of hardworking Clarion County residents are managed responsibly,” he continued. “My office will continue to keep an open-door policy so that we can be as transparent as possible.”
McConnell also mentioned his success in increasing sales for both dog licenses and antlerless deer tags.
“My office has been able to boost dog license sales for the past two years and we have increased our antlerless license sales by almost 1,000,” McConnell said. “I know how important hunting season is for our area residents, so our staff stays in the office late each day to ensure all antlerless tags that are mailed to us are processed before the available tags are sold out.”
“My top priority is service to Clarion County,” he added. “As I continue to build my own family here, my efforts will continue to be dedicated to making Clarion County a prosperous and safe place to live.”
McConnell serves as the treasurer of the New Bethlehem Lion’s Club, member of the Blueprint Community, creating member and vice president of the Clarion Area Young Professionals, trustee of the County Treasurer’s Association of Pennsylvania, board treasurer of Clarion Family Therapy and a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Lucinda.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University and lives in Clarion with his wife, Taylor.
