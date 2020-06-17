KNOX – Fred McIlhattan of Knox, longtime state representative, county commissioner, mayor and all around public servant, died last Wednesday, June 10, at the age of 75.
Born Sept. 22, 1944 in Butler, McIlhattan grew up in the Knox area, graduating from Keystone High School in 1962. He went on to attend the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, and graduated with a degree in education from Clarion State College in 1970.
In his first foray into politics, McIlhattan was elected mayor of Knox Borough in 1969. He went on to serve as Clarion County Commissioner from 1979 to 1987, before going to work for state Sens. John Peterson and Tim Shaffer.
McIlhattan was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in the 63rd District in 1996, a position he was re-elected to five times, retiring in 2008.
After retirement, McIlhattan worked as a substitute teacher, and an advocate for the Milton Hershey School.
A large crowd gathered at the Knox Union Cemetery Saturday morning for a graveside service, officiated by the Rev. Wade Barto.
Among the crowd were McIlhattan’s wife of nearly 46 years, Teresa, his children, Fredrick Jr. and Andrea, and his granddaughter, Lea.
His daughter spoke of how the pandemic “robbed us of time with dad” and prevented the family from being able to visit with him in the hospital after he suffered a heart attack two weeks earlier while biking in Oil Creek Park.
“Dad was adventurous and loved the outdoors,” she said, noting that he loved biking, four-wheeling and taking his daily four-mile walk. “Each day was just another day, living the dream.”
While growing up, Andrea said her father would take her and friends to the roller rink in Clarion every Saturday.
“He was always out there, skating like a madman,” she recalled, also remembering times camping, picking blueberries, and attending the Clarion County Fair and other events, including Knox’s Horsethief Days and Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival.
She said he embraced being a grandfather to Lea.
“My heart breaks the most to know that while I got almost 40 years with ‘granddad,’ Lea only got six,” she said.
Andrea pointed to the strength of the family.
“Dad was able to be a public servant for this town and county because mom was there supporting him,” she said.
McIlhattan’s son, Fredrick Jr., said he was thankful for all the things he and his father got to do together after McIlhattan’s retirement. He said they hiked 100 miles on the North Country Trail, and took a train trip across the country.
“There’s no sad memories for me of my dad,” he said. “They were all good. Everyday that guy would call me on the phone and tell me he loved me and how proud he was of me.”
Fredrick Jr. said the end was tough, but that the family got to spend the last 10 hours with their father in the hospital before he succumbed.
The Rev. Barto read the 23rd Psalm, saying that it could have been written about McIlhattan.
“It really does apply to Fred, for he feared no evil,” Barto said. “He was right within the Lord, he was right within his family. He was secure in who he was as an individual.”
Barto reflected on the many area children who were given the opportunity to live better lives through McIlhattan’s work with the Milton Hershey School. And he said that McIlhattan served the commonwealth, “Not to better himself, but to better others.”
“He was a great man,” Barto said. “Not of wealth, not of property — but of heart and soul, which can never be measured.”
State Rep. Donna Oberlander, who succeeded McIlhattan in the 63rd House District position, posted her tribute to McIlhattan on her Facebook page, saying, “Fred McIlhattan spent a lifetime helping people, as was evident in his decades of service to the people of Clarion County and the 63rd District. From his time as the youngest mayor of Knox, a county commissioner, to a legislative aide and being the representative in the state House, Fred was constantly on the move. He could never sit still, and that was part of his charming character.”
Oberlander said there was no greater champion for the area.
“In my time knowing Fred, constituent service was his top priority. But I also learned that Fred’s heart was bigger than everyone else’s. Not only did he care about the community, but he also truly cared about our friends and neighbors. Whether he was singing the praises of local businesses or community volunteers or posting news articles about a great issue of the day, Fred loved every minute of it.”
A full obituary can be found at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.