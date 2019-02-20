KITTANNING – Greg McKelvey, East Franklin Township Zoning Officer, and longtime community supporter has announced his candidacy as a Republican for Armstrong County Commissioner.
Citing his desire to make both economic and quality of life improvements for the residents of Armstrong County, McKelvey believes he brings the right intangibles of business and public service experience at a crucial time for the area.
“As someone who has lived and worked essentially his whole life in western Pennsylvania or Armstrong County, I think there is definite potential to make a difference in job creation and housing starts for parts of our county,” McKelvey said.
“My candidacy is not something that is being done on a whim, it has been strategically researched and planned. I believe my professional background and track record of achievement and accomplishments as a municipal official, general manager and diversified business person can benefit Armstrong County. In short, I feel I’m the right man for the job and I want the opportunity to serve the residents of our county.”
A resident of East Franklin Township, Kittanning, McKelvey has made a mark in assisting both new housing starts and removing blighted structures in his two-and-a-half years as Zoning Officer. He served on the county steering committee for blighted properties and has been involved in the formation of the new Armstrong County Landbank. Prior to his work with East Franklin, he was the longtime general manager of the Kittanning Country Club, and has held a number of management positions with both regulated and private business entities in the environmental field.
“I don’t claim to have all the answers, but I know the people of Armstrong County and I believe we can apply my wide range of experiences over the last 35 years in new business development, turnarounds, marketing and communication skills to make a positive difference,” McKelvey said.
In addition to Kittanning Country Club, some of the prior companies McKelvey has worked at include McKelvey Environmental Management, an environmental consulting firm he started; Kinetico Inc., an Ohio based water treatment company; Pennsylvania American Water Company, where he served as the utility’s state Director of Communications; and the Mid-Penn Telephone Corporation.
On the community service side, McKelvey has served on the boards of the Armstrong County Chamber of Commerce, the Armstrong County United Way, the Armstrong County Recreation Authority, the Armstrong Amateur Hockey League, ARC Manor and the Better Business Bureau of Western Pennsylvania.
A graduate of the Pennsylvania State University, University Park, he is the father of three grown children, Ross, Colin and Leah. Those interested in learning more about McKelvey and his candidacy can view his Facebook page, “McKelvey for County Commissioner.”
“I’m asking the voters of Armstrong County for the opportunity to get to know me and let’s explore how we can work together to improve our quality of life in this great part of the country,” McKelvey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.