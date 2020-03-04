MECHANICSVILLE – What started as a small upholstery business more than 30 years ago has become one of the area’s best known flooring companies.
Fresh off its most recent recognition as The Leader-Vindicator’s Reader Choice winner for Best Carpet/Flooring, McMillen’s Carpet Outlet — located along Route 66 in Mechanicsville, Limestone Township — prides itself in keeping area floors covered with quality and service.
“It was a really nice surprise,” Karen McMillen said of the store’s first-ever Reader’s Choice Award. “It’s an honor to think that people actually made the effort to vote for us. In my opinion, that’s an honest reflection of how we’re doing.”
McMillen’s was started by Karen’s husband, Pat, in 1988 as an upholstery business in the basement of the couple’s home. A few months later, Pat built a small shop beside the house where he worked until moving the business to its current location in 1999.
“He moved up here and expanded into carpet,” Karen McMillen said, noting that there seemed to be a direct connection between upholstery and flooring. “Customers would often tell him that they wished he sold carpet so they could match it to whatever they were getting reupholstered. After hearing that for so long, he just dove in.”
Today, McMillen’s is a full-service flooring store specializing in all kinds of traditional and contemporary floor coverings — including carpet, tile, real hardwood, waterproof vinyl plank and more — for residential or commercial spaces.
“Waterproof vinyl plank is the big thing right now, and has been for probably the last five years,” Karen McMillen said. “It’s durable, and you can get it to look like anything.”
She explained that the business has continued to expand over the years, and most recently included the construction of an additional stockroom next to the showroom, allowing McMillen’s to offer a large selection of ready-to-take-home flooring.
“People like being able to come in and buy something that they can walk out of here with,” Karen McMillen said, noting that a lot of people like to complete DIY projects so they want the product now. She added that another good thing about having the stockroom is that you can buy in bulk. “Pat keeps his eyes out for good deals. If you buy in bulk you get a better price, and that price break can be passed on to the customer.”
In addition to flooring sales, McMillen’s also has a team of in-house installers with decades of experience in all types of flooring. One of the more unique services the business provides is carpet binding.
As one of the only carpet binders in the area, Pat McMillen said that he does a fair amount of business between Clarion County and Pittsburgh.
“Believe it or not, people bring [carpets] all the way up here [from Pittsburgh],” he said of the binding service. “I got into it because nobody else did it. I thought it would be a good niche.”
Over the years, Pat McMillen has done a wide variety of custom-sized rugs in-house.
“You can pick out any carpet remnant you want, and it can be customized to size into an area rug with a finished edge,” Karen McMillen said. “He can do round ones, or ones with angles. He’s done all kinds of crazy shapes.”
Karen McMillen also pointed out that the company has also recently upgraded their website — www.mcmillenscarpet.com — making it possible for customers to browse and shop for flooring online. One such service allows customers to upload a photo of their room and try virtual samples of flooring in order to see how the space will look when completed.
“A lot of times, people like to shop in the evenings or on weekends when they have more time,” she said, noting that customers will often pick out what they like online before coming to see it in store. “Customers can even email or message us if they have have a question and we can respond.”
The McMillens pride themselves in being “a true family-owned business.” In addition to the couple, the company is also staffed by their son and Pat McMillen’s mother, who help with everything from bookkeeping to sales and installation. Another prominent family member who contributes greatly to the success of the company is Skippy the dog, who serves as goodwill ambassador, greeter and store mascot.
“Everybody knows Skippy,” Pat McMillen said, noting that the dog has been coming to work with him for 10 years. “I always tease about him being my number one salesperson.”
With trusty sidekick Skippy by his side, Karen McMillen credited her husband’s drive and customer rapport for the company’s three decades of success.
“He’s good with people,” she said of Pat, noting that he provides a level of personal service that you don’t get many other places. “That’s one thing about going to a local business...you’re going to get a lot better customer service that you would at a big box store.”