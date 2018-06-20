CLARION – As groundbreaking ceremonies were held on Friday afternoon for the Glassworks Business Park on the site of the former Clarion Owens-Illinois Glass Plant, excitement circulated throughout the crowd following the announcement of its tentative first tenant.
The occupancy is pending approval by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for Sunset Hills Medical to obtain a license for a five-acre medical marijuana grow facility at Glassworks and a dispensary at another local site.
Dennis Davis, secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development, was a guest speaker at the event.
If built, the company would initially employ 50 workers and up to 120 people over a five-year period.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health must first award a permit as grower processor and the dispensary location at the site of the former Clarion Clipper along Route 68. The building at Glassworks will be anywhere between 25,000 to 40,000 square feet.
Anticipating approval, Sunset already purchased the former Clarion Clipper building and plans to remodel and improve parking as well as accessibility for people coming in and off Interstate 80.
Kurt Baumgartel, the chief operating officer of Sunset Hills Medical, said a decision on new licenses by the Department of Health is anticipated within the next several months.
Theron Miles of Miles Brothers, owner of Glassworks, estimates the economic impact of Sunset Mills at $700 million over the next 10 years.
“We can fill up to 330,000 square feet on the 22 buildable acres of the Glassworks Business Park,” said Miles. “Our overall goal is to attract 225 jobs in the business park, and the park itself has the possibility of expanding in the future as businesses grow and develop.”
For more information on Sunset Mills, visit www.sunsethillsmedical.com.
