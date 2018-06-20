RIMERSBURG – Looking for a new eatery in town? Mel’s Diner may be just the place for you.
Former Knight Spot owners Richard Vance and Melody Simpson have opened Mel’s Diner at 84 Maple Grove behind the Rimersburg VFW.
Simpson explained that the building which is now the diner was actually previously owned by Dick and Lucy Hillis, who kept it for housing funeral records. Simpson spoke extremely well of the two.
“Dick is a very good friend of mine, and was a very good patron at the Knight Spot,” Simpson said. “He’s helped me along a lot.”
Simpson says the new restaurant, which opened in May 2018, will be run by her daughter, Julie, in the future. Simpson says that her daughter has experience working in restaurants and understands the ins and outs of the business. Julie’s aunt, Sherry Brown, moved back to the area from Connellsville two months ago to be a baker at the diner. Mel’s Diner is a family restaurant in every sense of the word.
In the meantime, her hope is that the diner serves as a place where people can mix it up when it comes to their usual choices of restaurants.
Mel’s Diner offers a variety of homestyle cooking. Breakfast and dinner options fill the menu, with pies and deserts included. Simpson has also carried over several choices that were found at the Knight Spot, including the “KnightBurger,” “EggKnighters” and the “Full Meal Deal.” Simpson brought with her a cook and waitress from the Knight Spot as well.
When asked what separates Mel’s Diner from other local restaurants, Simpson pointed out that some of the menu choices they offer aren’t seen anywhere else locally.
“We’re running a Hillbilly hot dog, because Richard is from West Virginia. It’s a hot dog, Chili dog sauce, cheese and coleslaw,” Simpson said with a laugh.
Mel’s Diner also offers the “Juicy J” — Two hamburger patties, one with cheddar stuffed inside, and the other American, cooked together to make one juicy cheeseburger. A Fresco sauce made by Brown, which she says is a take-off from Steak ’n Shakes franchise, has been popular with visitors.
The diner itself has two dining areas, with one of them also acting as a coffee shop. Simpson says the diner is available for rent for events such as birthday parties, showers, and club meetings.
“I actually do have a baby shower coming up here soon,” Simpson said. “I’m willing to come back in at night if I have to or on the weekends.”
Despite not being located directly along Route 68, Simpson says there is very good parking around the building.
“I’m getting ready to get signs put up. Eventually what I want to do is get a big sign and put it up on the top, with a big light on top of the building,” Simpson said.
Mel’s Diner is open Monday through Wednesday and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The phone number for Mel’s Diner is (814)-901-0067. Also, be sure to visit Mel’s Diner on Facebook for menu photos and specials offered daily.
