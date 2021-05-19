RIMERSBURG – Shearer-Shick Post 454 of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7132 will host Memorial Sunday, May 30, and Memorial Day, May 31, Commemorative Services in Rimersburg.
On Sunday, May 30, the Memorial Sunday Service will be held at the Veterans Park, beginning at 3 p.m. Bob Carmichael will act as master of ceremonies. The Rev. John Bargar, pastor of the Rimersburg United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker. Dana Solida will present a special musical selection. In case of inclement weather, the Memorial Sunday Service will be held in the Rimersburg United Methodist Church.
On Monday, May 31, the annual parade is to begin at 9 a.m. starting at the former Rimersburg Elementary School. The program will begin at the cemetery as soon as the parade arrives. Terry George will serve as master of ceremonies. The Rev. Mark Deeter, pastor of the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church, will offer the invocation, prayer and benediction. The guest speaker will be Burton Kephart from Cranberry, whose son, Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart, was killed in Iraq in 2004. Special musical selections will be presented by the Union High School Marching Band under the direction of Lisa Hummel. Judy Traister will present a vocal selection.
Eighth grade students from Union High School will also participate in the program. Reciting the “Gettysburg Address” will be Cassidy McCullough, daughter of Terry McCullough of Rimersburg and Misty Maxwell; Nevaeh Smith, daughter of Dustin and Lacy Smith of Rimersburg, will recite “In Flander’s Fields”; and Owen Bish will recite “America’s Answer.” Owen is the son of Matt and Jenna Bish of Rimersburg.
In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at Union High School beginning at 9 a.m.
Veterans need not be a member of the American Legion or the VFW to participate in either service. Any veterans desiring to be a part of the parade but find the march to be too much, should call Commander of the Legion, Terry Custer, at (814) 473-8364, and transportation will be arranged to and from the cemetery.