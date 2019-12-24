MIDDLE RUN – Motorists traveling north on Route 28 between New Bethlehem and Hawthorn for the past few weeks have spotted a Christmas tree in an unlikely place. A small dirt pull-off area located across the highway from the Middle Run road has become a U.S. military-themed holiday tree.
The spontaneous community project was the brain child of an anonymous group of local residents.
Mary Benton, an area resident known for her wide community involvement, provided details about the tree on Friday.
“People just wanted to do something to remember service members who are deployed and cannot make it home for the holidays,” she said. “Anyone can place an ornament on the tree in their honor.”
As of Friday afternoon, the tree was bedecked with various red, white or blue Christmas ornaments. Most were of the traditional glass-ball variety, but there were also more imaginative decorations hanging from the boughs.
A large sign-type ornament of the word “hope” was placed near the top of the tree. Benton said that there are also smaller handmade ornaments tucked in among the tree’s needles, such as small yellow ribbons made of pipe cleaners.
A tree as a repository of tokens of remembrance, hopes, wishes and dreams has been a theme over the centuries. An ancient cedar tree in the Starz television series, “The White Queen,” served a similar purpose and was based on historical fact. Other cultures may hang discarded mirrors and other mysterious items on wayside trees.
Benton said that the area near Middle Run was selected because Route 28 is heavily traveled and there is a convenient pull-off spot wide enough to allow drivers to get completely off the road. The pull-off is all that remains of a roadside rest area popular with picnickers in the 1960s and 1970s.
Benton said that the tree would remain in place until shortly after New Year. People can retrieve their ornaments beforehand if they want to keep them.