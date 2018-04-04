NEW BETHLEHEM – A statewide milk surplus is driving down wholesale prices, and causing dairy farmers in Clarion and Armstrong counties to churn with anxiety over the future of their businesses.
Local dairy farmers have reported a significant drop in the price they receive for the milk they produce over the last three years; and while prices have fluctuated in the past, many are predicting that things won’t be better any time soon.
“These prices are the lowest I’ve received in six or seven years,” Todd McHenry of Emanon Dairy, a 50-cow farm in Porter Township recently said, noting that the last three years have been especially bad for prices in the milk industry.
Jeff and Christine Patrick of Skyview Farms, located near Hogback in Armstrong County, shared McHenry’s concerns, explaining also that falling milk prices have made it harder to keep their 70-cow farm in operation.
“We aren’t making enough from our product to sustain our equipment or pay a fair wage for our help,” Jeff Patrick said. He added that his wholesale price has dropped nearly $10 per 100 pounds of milk since its high of $24 per 100 pounds four or five years ago. “I don’t know how much further it can drop. I’m at the point now where it’s hard to pay my bills.”
Brad Barrett of Ridgeview Farms in the Armstrong County village of Kellersburg, agreed, noting that his current milk prices resemble those of the 1970s.
“While everything else is going up — feed, vet bills, electric, gas, the list goes on and on — income is going down,” Barrett said. “It’s hard to get the bills paid.”
In a written statement issued last week, Jeff Shaffer of the Clarion/Venango/Forest County Farm Bureau credited the oversupply of milk resulting in lower prices across the United States to “a variety of factors,” including an increase in the consumption of dairy-free options, such as almond, cashew and soy milk.
“These dairy-free products are not ‘milk’ and they do not provide milk’s health benefits,” Shaffer said, explaining that milk contains nine essential nutrients and vitamins that boost human health. “In addition, many of these nut drinks are sweetened making them high in sugar.”
Additionally, local farmers said the oversupply of milk could also be attributed to the farmers themselves who are producing more milk than the markets can handle.
“Farmers are their own worst enemies,” McHenry noted. He said that when prices are low, many farmers try to produce more milk to help pay their bills, but in turn, that drives the prices down further. In reality, he said, it makes more sense to decrease production when prices are low until the existing supply starts to dwindle and prices have the opportunity to increase.
And it’s not just the farms that are feeling the affects of the milk surplus.
According to Shaffer, some milk buyers have cut off dairy farmers, telling them they need to find another company to market their milk.
“The problem is no one wants their milk,” he said, adding that even farmer-owned cooperatives have been unable to find a market for milk. “One farmer-owned co-op is even offering an incentive for farmers to get out of the business now.”
An example is the recent decision by Dean Foods to terminate contracts with approximately 100 dairy farms in Pennsylvania and seven other states after Walmart announced plans to open its own milk plant in Fort Wayne, Ind. in the coming months.
“Deans bottled quite a bit of Walmart milk,” said McHenry, who sells his milk to Dairy Farmers of America (DFA). He explained that since Walmart will now be producing and bottling its own milk, Dean’s will no longer have a need for the milk that was used to bottle the chain store’s brand. “It’s not Dean’s fault that Walmart decided to open its own plant.”
The Patricks — whose family farm has sold to Dean’s Dairy for several decades — said that unlike 42 other farmers in Pennsylvania, they did not recently receive a contract termination letter from their buyer, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen in the future, or that there will be a new market available if it does.
“When my neighbor called and told me that two farms in Knox got letters from Deans, it got me thinking,” Jeff Patrick said, noting that with so many farmers looking for new markets now, he’s worried nothing will be available if he would ever have to switch buyers. “I don’t know if there will be anywhere else to go.”
To help the local dairy industry, Shaffer said the most important thing consumers can do right now is “buy more milk and other dairy products, and encourage family and friends to do the same.”
“It’s even more helpful if consumers purchase dairy items that are known to be produced locally or regionally,” he continued, adding that Pennsylvania dairy farms contribute $6 billion in revenue and support more than 60,000 jobs in rural communities. “There is no silver bullet to resolve the dairy crisis in Pennsylvania, but for now, simply purchasing more dairy products can make a difference.”
Going beyond that, Barrett’s wife, Haley, said she urged residents in Clarion and Armstrong counties to talk to their state representatives about passing a bill to ensure that the milk sold in Pennsylvania is also produced here.
For now, the local dairy farmers said they will continue to take their business as it comes day by day to continue doing what they love.
“This isn’t just a job, it’s a way of life,” Christine Patrick said.
