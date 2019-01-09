NEW BETHLEHEM – Incumbent District Judge Jeffery C. Miller is seeking re-election for his third term as magisterial district judge in District Court 18-3-04, based in New Bethlehem, Clarion County.
The district covers the boroughs of Callensburg, East Brady, Hawthorn, New Bethlehem, Rimersburg and Sligo, and the townships of Brady, Licking, Limestone, Madison, Perry, Piney, Porter, Redbank and Toby.
Miller received his certification from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts in September 2007 and updates with the Minor Judiciary yearly for recertification. He has sat on the bench for summary trials, civil actions, landlord/tenant and criminal proceedings, and criminal arraignments throughout his judicial career.
Having been elected in 2007, upon the retirement of Daniel P. George in 2008, Miller is a lifelong resident of the district and a 1975 graduate of Redbank Valley High School. He was a former business partner with his late father, Wallace Miller, and served as a Pennsylvania State Constable, working in the courts for more than 10 years.
Miller is a member of the New Bethlehem Lions Club and Masonic Lodge F&AM 522. He spends his free time volunteering as a public address announcer for A-C Valley/Union football, Rimersburg youth football, Redbank Valley basketball, softball and soccer.
He is also a supporter of the Clarion County Fair and serves as a daily announcer for the fair.
Miller supports charity events for the New Bethlehem Fire Dept. and numerous other events. He supports Blessing Bags; East Brady Riverfest; Hawthorn, Limestone and New Bethlehem fire department gun raffles; Sligo NWTF banquet; New Bethlehem Little League; the Redbank Valley High School play; Redbank Valley Community Center; and other charitable causes.
“It is important that a district judge be involved with the communities they serve,” Miller said in announcing his re-election bid. “It takes a feel for the social and economics of the venue. A court must be ran with experience, fairness and compassion.”
Miller will file as an incumbent on both the Republican and Democratic ballots as a candidate for district judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.