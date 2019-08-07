HARRISBURG – To help ensure access to emergency medical care and create jobs in Clarion County, state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) announced last week that $1 million in state funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Projects (RACP) program has been approved for Clarion Healthcare System Inc., which operates Clarion Hospital.
“For thousands of residents, Clarion Hospital’s emergency department is the closest facility to receive emergency medical care,” said Oberlander. “With an increase in demand for diagnostic services, mental health treatment and addiction-related services, this part of the hospital can benefit from additional rooms which will offer greater privacy needed to provide appropriate treatment. This grant will certainly help to assist patients in need for an overall healthier community.”
The funding will be used to complete a renovation of the current emergency room, permitting the hospital to see additional patients and meet the current demand for emergency services. Specifically, the waiting room will be expanded and three more exam rooms added.
“This emergency room expansion project will benefit patients, clinical students, staff and the overall health of the community,” said Hutchinson. “For many residents, Clarion is the nearest hospital for miles, and expanding its ER will ensure that they have access to quality, lifesaving care when they need it.”
The overall project cost is estimated at $2 million. According to estimates, the project will create 25 construction jobs while offering a boost to the local economy. Additionally, the project will ensure that the current 500 employees of the hospital will continue to be gainfully employed.
Both Oberlander and Hutchinson thanked the governor for releasing the funding for this project.