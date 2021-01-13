CLARION – Karyn Montana of Knox has announced her intention to run for the position of Clarion County Treasurer in the May 2021 Republican primary election.
Montana brings with her 30 years of accounting background as well as four-and-half years working as the Chief Deputy Treasurer. She is currently serving as the acting Clarion County Treasurer. She said these opportunities have given her unique experience as a candidate for this position.
“As treasurer, I will keep an open-door policy to best serve the residents of Clarion County, even during this terrible pandemic,” she said. “The health and safety of everyone who comes to the office is of the utmost importance. Due to COVID-19, access to the county buildings has been limited, and I have implemented a few changes to safely accommodate anyone who needs the services of the office.”
Montana said she is working on streamlining the antlerless application process in the hopes that there will be a quicker turnaround on processing so that the licenses can be mailed back faster.
“Last year, we sent all the doe licenses out at once in September, but this year we plan to send them back every two weeks after they are processed. We hope that this will give hunters a better idea of when to expect their licenses in the mail and will make them much easier to track if necessary,” said Montana.
Born and raised in Clarion County, Montana is a 1991 graduate of Keystone High School. She then began working in accounting at Clarion Bathware in Marble. In 1998, she left to work for New Era (now Champion Homes) in Strattanville in the accounting department where she worked for 17 years before being hired as the Chief Deputy Treasurer in 2016.
“Working all of those years in the accounting field was integral in preparing me for what I considered my dream job as deputy treasurer,” Montana said. “[Former treasurer] Tom [McConnell] and I were both new to the office when we started so we had much to learn but we worked hard to make sure the office ran efficiently, and we were able to streamline things, so it did just that. Our great working relationship and hard work is what made my transition from deputy to acting treasurer a very smooth process.”
“I am very happy to be the acting treasurer and am grateful to have the opportunity to run for the position,” said Montana. “My main focus as treasurer is and always will be to serve the residents of Clarion County and ensure that their tax dollars are protected.”
Montana has been endorsed by Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer, Prothonotary Jeff Himes, Sheriff Rex Munsee, state Rep. Donna Oberlander, District Attorney Drew Welsh, and Coroner Dan Shingledecker. She lives in Knox with her son, Logan, and husband, Brad, a welder at Miller Fabrication Solutions.