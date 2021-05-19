CLARION – Tuesday’s primary election didn’t feature the hot contests as in November, but several key races were decided in both Clarion and Armstrong counties.
In the race for the Republican nomination for Clarion County treasurer, incumbent Karyn Montana, who was appointed to the position last year, was the apparent winner. Montana topped challenger Kyle McConnell 3,043 votes to 1,856 votes for the nomination. Democratic write-in votes will not be counted until the coming days.
And in Armstrong County, the race for county sheriff featured Frank Pitzer and John Hill, with Pitzer appearing to have secured the Republication nomination with 5,678 votes to Hill’s 2,636 votes. Again, there was no Democrat on the ballot, and write-in votes will be counted at a later date.
While there were few true races for borough and townships positions in the area, races in two of the Redbank Valley School District’s regions appear to be settled heading toward November’s general election.
In Region III, which includes Redbank Township and Hawthorn Borough in Clarion County and Redbank Township in Armstrong County, Heidi Byers and Linda Ferringer appear to have won the two Republican nominations, while Ferringer and Clay Kennemuth were winners of the Democratic nominations.
In Region II, which includes New Bethlehem Borough, Porter Township and the Oak Hall portion of Monroe Township in Clarion County, unofficial vote tallies show that Mitchell Blose won the Republican nomination, while Darren Bain secured the Democratic nomination, setting up a general election battle.
Vote totals for municipalities in southern Clarion and northern Armstrong counties can be found below.
All votes are unofficial until certified by county election officials. Keep watching The L-V in the coming weeks for write-in vote totals.
CLARION COUNTY
CLARION BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for four): Pete Bauer (D), 98 votes; Krista Geelen (D), 138 votes; Kirk Jacobson (D), 149 votes; Rachel Roberts (D), 165 votes; Cassie Schwalm (D), 160 votes; Benjamin Aaron (R), 214 votes; and Keaton MacBeth (R), 218 votes.
• Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Jennifer Fulmer Vinson (D), 221 votes; and Lexis Twentier (R), 236 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Carla Magrini (D), 228 votes.
• Judge of Election — Clarion Borough 1, four-year term (vote for one): Virginia McKisson (D), 75 votes.
• Judge of Election — Clarion Borough 3, four-year term (vote for one): Colleen McAleer (D), 94 votes.
• Inspector of Election — Clarion Borough 1, four-year term (vote for one): Mary Wilson (R), 91 votes.
CLARION TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Frank M. Wilson (R), 380 votes.
• Supervisor, two-year term (vote for one): Patrick Aaron (D), 84 votes.
• Auditor, two-year term (vote for one): Laura Heasley (R), 365 votes.
• Auditor, four-year term (vote for one): Barry Billetdeaux (D), 77 votes.
• Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Linda Hovis (R), 354 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Sheila Alcorn (R), 228 votes; Kristine Lewis (R), 66 votes; and Patti West (R), 144 votes.
• Judge of Election — Township 1, four-year term (vote for one): Thomas Young (R), 97 votes.
• Judge of Election — Township 2, four-year term (vote for one): Susan Sproul (R), 281 votes.
• Inspector of Election — Township 1, four-year term (vote for one): Robin Cable (D), 38 votes.
EAST BRADY
BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for three): Justin Wagner (D), 44 votes; and Kevin A. Diehm (R), 54 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Kina Fink (R), 96 votes.
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Margaret Peggy Wimer (D), 59 votes.
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sally Snow (D), 58 votes.
HAWTHORN
BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for four): Patti Hanna (D), 12 votes; and Terry Beamer (R), 62 votes.
• Council, two-year term (vote for one): Emmanuel Marshall (R), 60 votes.
• Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Ronald F. Cyphert (D), 14 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Georgean Cyphert (D), 13 votes.
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Ted Minich (R), 75 votes.
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Sheryl A. Rockwell (R), 74 votes.
LICKING TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Martin Whitmore (R), 61 votes.
• Auditor, two-year term (vote for one): Bonnie Elder (R), 65 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Mendy M. Stewart (R), 67 votes.
LIMESTONE
TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Rex B. Cyphert (D), 80 votes.
• Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Bonnie Aaron (R), 314 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Donna M. Smith (R), 324 votes.
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Jean Ehrhart (R), 316 votes.
MADISON TOWNSHIP
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Debra Johnson (R), 134 votes.
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Susan Y. Carnathan (R), 108 votes; and Linda Drayer (R), 42 votes.
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Carol L. Hagofsky (R), 47 votes; and Danyelle Hiles (R), 93 votes.
MONROE TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Steven J. Ketner (R), 185 votes.
• Auditor, six-year term (vote for one): Julie A. Hartley (R), 179 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Barbara E. Stahlman (R), 189 votes.
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Judy Holt (D), 29 votes.
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Barbara E. Lerch (R), 184 votes.
NEW BETHLEHEM
BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for four): Don Heeter (R), 123 votes; Lisa Kerle (R), 112 votes; and Bryan Ruth (R), 114 votes.
• Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Gordon V. Barrows (R), 141 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Julie Evans (R), 147 votes.
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Darla Hinderliter (R), 145 votes.
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Lori A. Ferringer (R), 146 votes.
PINEY TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Roger Courson (R), 13 votes; and Donald A. Wensel (R), 33 votes.
PORTER TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Jerry Champion (R), 269 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Elaine S. Weeter (R), 284 votes.
• Judge of Election — East, four-year term (vote for one): Patricia Weaver (D), 17 votes.
• Inspector of Election — West, four-year term (vote for one): Carol Brocious (R), 164 votes.
REDBANK
TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Ernie Bowersox (D), 49 votes; and Stephen C. Allison (R), 95 votes.
• Judge of Election — East, four-year term (vote for one): Christine M. Adams (D), 22 votes.
• Inspector of Election — East, four-year term (vote for one): Trina Smith (D), 24 votes; and Mary W. Truitt (R), 147 votes.
RIMERSBURG
BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for four): Jonathon Best (R), 72 votes; Mark Deeter (R), 84 votes; Joshua Meeker (R), 86 votes; and Scott Myers (R), 87 votes.
• Council, two-year term (vote for one): Jeff Kaetzel (R), 90 votes.
• Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Timothy G. Yeany (R), 88 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Valerie Hile (R), 101 votes.
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Dana Solida (R), 94 votes.
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Janet Troutman (R), 98 votes.
SLIGO BOROUGH
• Council, four-year term (vote for four): Sherry Laughlin (R), 64 votes; and Charles W. Marsh (R), 30 votes.
• Constable, six-year term (vote for one): Kyle Klein (R), 70 votes.
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Debbie McDowell (R), 72 votes.
TOBY TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year term (vote for one): Thomas D. Gilhousen (R), 85 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year term (vote for one): Michele McKinney (R), 93 votes.
• Judge of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Kelly Barger (R), 81 votes.
• Inspector of Election, four-year term (vote for one): Marilyn George (R), 85 votes.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY
DAYTON BOROUGH
• Mayor, four-year term (vote for one): Robert D. Barnett (R), 87 votes.
• Council, four-year (vote for not more than three): Raynette Boyer (R), 69 votes; Robert J. Burns (R), 70 votes; and Cheryl D. Barnett (R), 86 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year (vote for one): Stephanie Rupp (R), 91 votes.
• Judge of Election, four-year (vote for one): Marsha Rearick (R), 90 votes.
• Inspectors of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Dorothy Greenawalt (D), 17 votes; Linda Bugay (R), 91 votes.
SOUTH BETHLEHEM BOROUGH
• Mayor, four-year (vote for one): Randall Stahlman (R), 65 votes.
• Council, four-year (vote for not more than three): James A. Travis Jr. (R), 50 votes; and Doug Adams (R), 54 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year (vote for one): Jessica A. Smith (R), 66 votes.
• Constable, six-year (vote for one): Theodore Wells Jr. (R), 67 votes.
BRADYS BEND
TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year (vote for one): Stephen DeBacco Sr. (D), 51 votes; and Jody M. Jack (R), 101 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year (vote for one): Sheila A. Markel (R), 129 votes.
• Judge of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Barbara D. Hogenmiller (D), 57 votes; and Andrea J. Hillwig (R), 136 votes.
• Inspector of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Darlene K. Ford (R), 130 votes.
MADISON
TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year (vote for one): Jerry Cobaugh (R), 131 votes.
• Auditor, six-year (vote for one): Lori A. Bowser (R), 138 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year (vote for one): Bambi J. Shoemaker (R), 136 votes.
• Judge of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Jessica Coil (R), 131 votes.
• Constable, six-year (vote for one): Brian Coil (R), 123 votes.
MAHONING
TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year (vote for one): Kenneth C. Blake (R), 179 votes.
• Inspector of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Patricia M. Huffman (R), 182 votes.
PINE TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year (vote for one): Clyde Moore (R), 55 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year (vote for one): Marsha E. Hetrick (R), 64 votes.
REDBANK
TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year (vote for one): Barry L. Constable (R), 125 votes.
• Tax Collector, four year (vote for one): Wendy D. Edmonds (R), 122 votes.
SUGARCREEK
TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year (vote for one): Randall L. Patsy (R), 25 votes; Shirley A. Rodgers (R), 127 votes; and Andrew Gutherie (R), 83 votes.
• Supervisor, two-year (vote for one): Kevin B. Cataldi (R), 148 votes; and Corey Mellish (R), 87 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year (vote for one): Christina J. Double (R), 231 votes.
• Judge of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Marsha J. Kepple (R), 229 votes.
• Inspector of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Tom Lendyak (D), 34 votes; and Nancy Bowser (R), 225 votes.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP
• Supervisor, six-year (vote for one): John E. Bucko (R), 196 votes.
• Auditor, six-year (vote for one): Be Rosencrance (R), 213 votes.
• Tax Collector, four-year (vote for one): Tammy Solley (R), 216 votes.
• Judge of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Peggy L. Blose (R), 215 votes.
• Inspector of Elections, four-year (vote for one): Charlotte L. Clowser (D), 12 votes; and Nancy A. Lightner (R), 213 votes.
SCHOOL DIRECTORS
Clarion-Limestone
• Region I, four-year term (vote for one): Hannah Allison (D/R), 76 votes/126 votes; Timothy E. Keighley (R), 57 votes; and Gary L. Sproul (D/R), 30 votes/244 votes.
• Region II, four-year term (vote for two): Christopher Boozer (R), 240 votes; Kathy Henry (D/R), 70 votes/249 votes; and David Louder (D/R), 67 votes/207 votes.
• Region III, four-year term (vote for one): Bryan D. Huwar (D/R), 30 votes/54 votes; and Roger G. Powell (R), 19 votes.
Redbank Valley
• Region I, four-year term (vote for one): Brent Wile (D/R), 81 votes/361 votes.
• Region II, four-year term (vote for one): Darren Bain (D/R), 39 votes/192 votes; and Mitchell Blose (D/R), 37 votes/244 votes.
• Region III, four-year term (vote for two): Carrie L. Adams (D/R), 26 votes/64 votes; Heidi L. Byers (D/R), 29 votes/250 votes; Linda J. Ferringer (D/R), 51 votes/211 votes; Clay Kennemuth (D/R), 34 votes/157 votes; and John Kimmel (R), 200 votes.
Union
• School Director, four-year term (vote for four): John Creese (D/R), 257 votes; Mark Rummel (D/R), 365 votes; Kenneth Walter (D/R), 271 votes; and Adam Vogle (D/R), 378 votes.
• School Director, two-year term (vote for one): Jeff Shirey (D/R), 427 votes.
