HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board posted reports this week on its website that show that the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming regulated by the Board along with fantasy contests during March 2021 was $403,131,336, a 162% increase compared to revenue generated in March 2020.
The Board noted that this single month amount was the first time the combined revenue exceeded $400 million. The previous high month was during October 2020 when revenue was $320.2 million. When combining the March 2021 amount to those of January and February of this year, it is also the first time that revenue topped $1 billion in a single yearly quarter.
In order to provide a fairer comparison of this month’s revenue figures, the Board also is reporting a comparison against March 2019 when COVID restrictions were not in place. In that comparison, this month’s revenue figures were 27% above that of March 2019 when the total revenue was $316,279,316.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and VGTs. The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in March 2021 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last March.
Additionally, total tax revenue before any adjustments was $166,803,597, the highest single month of tax revenue thus far from gaming regulated by the Board.