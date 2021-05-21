HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board posted reports that the combined total revenue in April 2021 generated from all forms of gaming regulated by the Board along with fantasy contests was $404,105,692, eclipsing the record for total revenue achieved in the previous month of March.
In releasing and historically comparing the April figures, the Board again noted that due to Covid-19 restrictions, all casinos were closed during the entirety of April 2020, so no revenue was generated by slot machines, table games or retail sportsbooks. Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) were also not in operation last April. Therefore, in order to provide a fairer comparison of this month’s revenue figures of those type of gaming, the Board is providing where appropriate in this release a comparison of this year’s revenue against that of April 2019 when COVID restrictions were not in place. Using that comparison, this month’s total revenue was 42% above that of April 2019 when the total revenue was $283,881,862.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and VGTs. The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, https://gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov/.
The following chart compiles all revenue generated in April 2021 by casinos along with fantasy contests and video gaming terminals operated by other vendors and includes a comparison to total revenue generated last April.
- Parx Casino — $62,944,591 this April; $4,307,273 last April.
- Hollywood Casino at Penn National — $53,530,883; $4,584,060.
- Rivers Casino Philadelphia — $49,057,486; $14,014,767.
- Valley Forge Casino Resort — $37,297,830; $9,203,278.
- Wind Creek Bethlehem — $36,912,700; $0.
- Rivers Casino Pittsburgh — $29,791,163; $168,662.
- Mount Airy Casino Resort — $23,766,671; $10,678,049.
- Live! Casino Philadelphia — $21,979,792; n/a.
- Mohegan Sun Pocono — $20,951,614; $1,847,761.
- The Meadows Casino — $20,837,484; $706,589.
- Harrah's Philadelphia — $19,001,654; $230,907.
- Presque Isle Downs and Casino — $10,910,518; $210,006.
- Live! Casino Pittsburgh — $7,910,551; n/a.
- Video Gaming Terminals — $3,851,012; $0.
- Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin — $2,166,424; $0.
- Fantasy Contests — $2,056,266; $167,254.
- Hollywood Casino Morgantown — $1,139,054; n/a.
- Statewide Total — $404,105,692; $46,118,605.