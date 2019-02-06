NEW SALEM – The most fashionable cows in the area might just be living outside the small village of New Salem.
At least when it comes to winter fashions.
Jan Snyder of J&J Farms said that after the severe cold several years ago caused frost bite on the ears of some of the calves born during the winter, she decided to bundle up the little ones.
Several weeks ago, little Coker, a female, was born, and has been sporting a pink and black winter coat with colorful cow images all over. She is also making the most of her pink and purple “moo-muffs” to keep her little ears warm.
“She enjoys being fashionable in her coat and moo-muffs,” Snyder said.
And just last week, Booger was born. He can be seen wearing a blue coat with red and green earmuffs.
“They don’t seem to mind them at all,” Snyder said. “When I first put them on, the mother [cow] will look at them like, ‘What’s this?’”
But then, she said, the mama cow and the others in the herd accept the dolled up youngsters.
Her husband, Jim Snyder, said that the school bus stops near the farm and the kids love to see what the calves are wearing.
And since she started dressing the young ones for the cold weather, all has been good.
“We’ve had pretty healthy calves,” she said.
Jan Snyder said the beef cattle farm, operated by her son, Beau Snyder, will have about 17 births this year, including eight before spring sets in.
“I do a herd check several times a day” to see who might be calving, she said.
And when the temperatures dip and the winter garments come out, she said those who pass along Salem Road enjoy the view.
“They create quite a bit of interest as people drive by and if they’re in the paddock for a while,” she said, noting that she purchases the winter wear from a livestock catalog.
