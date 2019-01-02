FAIRMOUNT CITY – A local business spent the final days of 2018 celebrating 15 years in the New Bethlehem community, and 10 years in the Rimersburg area.
Moore Physical Therapy was established in 2013 by Justin Moore and his mother, Linda Moore, in the former Total Image Hair Salon.
Started with just the two Moores, the practice expanded to four employees within the first year, and now employs 10 people at two offices in New Bethlehem and Rimersburg.
A Redbank Valley High School graduate, Justin Moore received his undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1995 and his doctor in physical therapy degree from Slippery Rock University. After working several years at Brookville and Punxsutawney hospitals, and providing home care through the Clarion-Forest VNA, Moore opened his own practice in 2003.
In 2008, Moore expanded his New Bethlehem location, and opened a second office in the lower level of the Rimersburg Medical Center. The Rimersburg office moved to the Main Street plaza location in 2014.
Moore said he split time between the two offices until 2016, at which time both offices expanded to five days a week, increasing to two full-time staffs.
The business has continued to thrive, adding athletic training services in 2016 which are contracted to Redbank Valley and Union high schools. Jordan Inzana was hired for the Redbank contract, and Heather Clover for the Union contract.
Moore Physical Therapy now offers home care services through In Home Solutions and Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
The business also offers free educational seminars at the New Bethlehem and Rimersburg senior centers each quarter.
Counseling services started in 2017 with Laura Moore Counseling opening its door within the Moore Physical Therapy building in New Bethlehem.
“We continue to pride ourselves in one-on-one, individualized physical therapy services to help our patients meet their rehabilitation goals and get back to the active lifestyle they desire,” Moore said.
