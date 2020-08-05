CLARION – A New Bethlehem man currently serving time for threatening court officials and other law enforcement officers in Clarion County is facing additional charges of the same nature for allegedly sending another round of threatening letters.
Joseph David Supik, 29, was charged with making terroristic threats.
Supik, who is an inmate at the state prison in Camp Hill — allegedly penned a letter addressed to a former Clarion County Probation employee on June 12 containing expletive words toward the probation officer. The letter also included the name of the probation officer’s husband and states, “I no where u live...”
According to court documents, the probation officer had supervised Supik in the past.
The officer’s husband reportedly told police that he was aware of the letter and explained that he has had problems with Supik in the past. He said that Supik had allegedly threatened to hide under his porch and wait for him to come home. He also said that he had to confront Supik in the past to stay off his property.
Charges were filed July 23 with District Judge Duane Quinn, and Supik was arraigned by Quinn on July 28.
In addition to the latest charges, Supik also stood on July 28 for hearings on two previous cases dating back to April.
Charges of making terroristic threats (two counts), stalking and harassment against Supik were also held for court, and have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.
According to reports, Clarion County Chief Detective Bill Peck received information forwarded from the Court Administrator’s Office regarding a letter, dated April 15, from Supik that had been addressed to former President Judge James Arner. The letter contained threats of violence against another Clarion County Detective.
A review of the letter reportedly indicated that the letter, the writing and mannerisms of the writing were the same as numerous past letters from Supik, who, in the past, had sent and made threats to several other Clarion County officials.
Supik also allegedly sent another similar letter addressed to a deputy warden at the Clarion County Jail, which included a second letter to Peck showing a “course of conduct” from Supik in communicating acts of violence toward the other county detective.
The letter addressed to Arner contained threats of using a “.45 ballistic round to put him (the detective) down six feet under,” reports state. It also contained expletives and stated, “I’m going to come for you.”
Supik is currently serving six to 12 months of jail time on each of the three counts of making terroristic threats related to the previous cases. He was also sentenced to an additional one to two years on a count of making terroristic threats on June 29 in the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.
In addition, he was awaiting a preliminary hearing on two counts of aggravated and simple assault, two counts of harassment and three counts of making terroristic threats in Somerset County.
Another preliminary hearing for Supik, on two counts of aggravated assault and making terroristic threats, and four counts of harassment, in Cumberland County was continued on July 12 to resume on Dec. 14.