LEECHBURG – Additional details were released last week regarding the Nov. 29 shooting of two men, including a Distant native, in Leechburg.
As previously reported, Chad Robert Goldstrom, 37, of New Kensington, was accused of shooting Distant native Brian Oss, 38, and Justin Shook, 38, of McGrann, in broad daylight along the 100 Block of Market Street in the borough.
Goldstrom was reportedly charged with two counts each of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault with attempt to cause serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
According to court documents, state police troopers who responded to the scene said that one man was shot through the neck and spine, while the other was shot in the right arm.
Surveillance footage obtained later from First Commonwealth Bank reportedly shows Oss, Shook and another man standing on the sidewalk in front of the tattoo gallery when Goldstrom and a woman approach. The woman went into the tattoo gallery and Goldstrom stayed outside.
At approximately 3:05 p.m., Goldstrom allegedly removed a handgun and fired three shots, striking Oss and Shook. Following the shooting, Goldstrom put the gun away and briefly went into the gallery, before leaving the scene with the woman, reports state.
As of early last Monday morning, police reported that Shook was in stable condition, but Oss was critical. Both were transported to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment.
During a later interview at Allegheny General Hospital, Oss reportedly told police that he had gotten into an altercation with Goldstrom before Goldstrom pulled the gun and shot him.
Reports state that Oss was shot in the neck and is currently a quadriplegic.
Following a lengthy manhunt, as previously reported, Goldstrom turned himself in to state police on Monday, Nov. 30 without incident. He was placed in the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m. today (Wednesday, Dec. 9) at the office of District Judge James Andring.