NEW BETHLEHEM – Customer Appreciation Day returns to New Bethlehem this Friday, June 22, bringing with it a beefed up assortment of grand prizes and a new food court area in the municipal parking lot.
Laura Neiswonger, who organizes the annual event for the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, said that Customer Appreciation Day is entering its 11th year and continues to grow and attract more and more people to New Bethlehem businesses.
“Last year was our biggest crowd ever, even with the rain scare we had,” she said, noting that the impressive lineup of prizes and giveaways brings out hundreds of people who take part in the day’s Passport promotion.
This year, there are 64 stops on the passports. Those who visit all the stops and collect all the stamps are eligible to be entered to win a wide assortment of prizes, including a weekend trip for four to the Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark in Sandusky, Ohio.
“That prize seems to bring a lot of people out,” Neiswonger said, adding that Great Wolf Lodge has been the prize destination for the past several years due to its popularity. The trip includes the stay at the lodge and admission to the waterpark, as well as a $400 Visa gift card to cover costs on the trip. The prize is sponsored this year by S&T Bank, Subway, Red Bank Mills and Joe’s Pizza.
While many will be trying to win the grand prize, Neiswonger noted several other passport participants will also walk away with big prizes this year.
“We have a Staycation prize for adults this year that includes a night’s stay at the Brick House Bed and Breakfast, a bottle of wine from Porchvue Winery and a gift certificate for Zack’s Restaurant,” Neiswonger said. The prize is sponsored by those businesses.
Also new this year will be two grand prizes just for kids. Redbank Valley Municipal Park, Dollar General and Fox’s Pizza have teamed up to offer a prize of a roller skating party at the park’s skating rink, complete with party supplies and pizza.
The second grand prize for kids, age 17 and younger, will be a choice of four tickets to Kennywood, Idlewild or Sandcastle, courtesy of C-93 Radio, which will be conducting a live radio remote from Customer Appreciation Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We are excited for the addition of the kids’ grand prizes,” Neiswonger said.
Passports can be stamped at the participating stops from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then returned to RMS Furniture along Wood Street for the prize drawing.
Those who complete the passports will also receive tickets for a Chinese auction, featuring an assortment of items donated by local businesses. Tickets for the Chinese auction will also be on sale for those who don’t take part in the passports, or who want to increase their chances of winning.
Neiswonger said those coming in to town should not be intimidated by the number of stops on the passports, as most of them are nearby to one another, and many are vendors which will be set up in the municipal parking lot behind RMS Furniture. Most participating stops are located in the Broad and Wood street business district, within walking distance of each other.
“Another notable difference this year is the addition of a Food Court in the municipal parking lot,” Neiswonger said. “We have Rub N’ Tug BBQ, kettle corn and the Meadows Frozen Custard. Valley Advantages will be selling hamburgers and hotdogs in their back parking lot as well as other refreshments, and we have a bake sale there for Monroe’s Mission. We hope everyone will come out and support these places for lunch.”
Many of the participating businesses will be offering special deals, giveaways and promotions throughout the day, Neiswonger said.
“Take your time; it’s an all day event,” she said. “Don’t just stop for your stamp, look around the business to see what they offer.”
“It’s always a fun day,” Neiswonger added. “It’s a great time to see people you don’t see often, and it’s nice to see people in town.”
A full list of participating businesses and vendors, as well as the stops on the passport trail, can be found on Pages A-8 and A-9 in today’s edition.
